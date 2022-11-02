Brisk turnout for early voting in Lafayette Parish may be an indication of a voting trend, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said.
"It indicates to me," he said, "the days of voting on Election Day are slipping past."
Early voting for the Nov. 8 mid-term election ended Tuesday evening with 16,723 ballots cast in Lafayette Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.
That's up from the 11,310 votes cast early in the 2018 mid-term election in Lafayette Parish, which took place two years after Donald Trump was elected president.
Both are a jump from the 2014 mid-term election halfway through President Barack Obama's second term in office when 7,592 people in Lafayette Parish voted early, and the 2010 mid-term election, held halfway through Obama's first term in office, when only 4,760 voters in the parish voted early.
The increase in early voting is reflected in statewide early voting results as well.
Louisiana early voting in mid-term elections
2022: 363,009
2018: 315,773
2014: 245,609
2010: 125,054
(Source: Louisiana Secretary of State)
Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, Republicans cast half the early ballots in Lafayette Parish, at 8,347. Democrats made up 34% of early voters, casting 5,660 votes, and those registered as other parties made up 16% of voters, casting 2,716 votes.
By comparison, early voting for the 2018 mid-term election in Lafayette Parish resulted in 11,310 ballots cast, including 5,358 by Republicans (47%), 3,966 by Democrats (35%) and 1,986 (18%) by voters registered as other party.
Turnout was about 52% on average for the past five non-presidential federal elections, Perret said.
Based on the high participation the long-term clerk of court saw with early voting Oct. 25-Nov. 1 in Lafayette Parish, "We could go as high as 60% turnout, which would please me very much."
Voter turnout for the 2018 mid-term election parishwide was about 50%.
In the days leading up to the Nov. 8 election, local election officials such as Perret will be preparing early mail-in ballots for counting. Mail-in ballots go to the Registrat of Voters Office, each in a sealed envelope. Inside is another sealed envelope which the voter and a witness have to sign. Election officials tear off the sheet with the signature and identification numbers and set it aside, Perret said. They're left with another sealed envelope with the ballot inside.
"Now it is truly an anonymous ballot," he said.
The ballot, which is folded over three ways, has to be flattened to prepare it to run through a scanner for counting.
Election day polls will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Voters across the state will be casting ballots for U.S. Senate and eight constitutional amendments. Many in Acadiana also will be voting for U.S. Congressman. In the city of Lafayette, voters will be choosing from three candidates for city judge. Voters in other municipalities in the parish will be voting for mayors, councils and police chiefs.
What you need to know about the Nov. 8 election:
- Find your polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Bring an ID to vote. It can be a Louisiana driver's license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.
- Don't wear campaign T-shirts or caps for current or past candidates, including MAGA hats.
- Don't wear shirts that say things like Vote Democrat or Vote Republican.
- Don't campaign within 600 feet of polling places, except private property.
- Study the ballot before heading to the polls.
- Report problems to the commissioner in charge at the precinct where you're voting.
- Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.