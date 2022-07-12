With the possibility of tropical weather developing in the Gulf of Mexico this week, sandbags are available at several locations in Lafayette Parish.
All locations are self-bagging and residents must bring their own manpower.
LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH
- North district site, compost facility, 400 Dugas Road (off North University Avenue).
- Picard Park, 130 Park Lane.
Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of the following two locations should call the Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Ddspatch line at 337-291-8517.
Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door. Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.
Sandbags can be the difference between mostly dry and property damage, but you need to use them right
BROUSSARD
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center)
CARENCRO
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
DUSON
- Duson Park at South A Street. Currently closed but will open when needed
SCOTT
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road. Residents should call City Hall to find out if the site is open.
YOUNGSVILLE
- 333 S. Larriviere Road . Currently closed but will open when needed