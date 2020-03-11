Mayor-President Josh Guillory repeated his opposition to economic development districts during a breakfast event Wednesday with Downtown Development Authority board members and business owners, some of whom fired back, saying they pay taxes but the city doesn’t invest there.
In December, the now-defunct Lafayette City-Parish Council created five economic development districts in the city of Lafayette, including one downtown, each of which was authorized to collect a sales and motel tax with proceeds to be spent in those districts.
Guillory, who took office Jan. 6, opposed the districts but was thwarted by the new city council when he attempted to place on the council agenda ordinances to abolish the districts.
Six citizens have sued Lafayette Consolidated Government to overturn the districts and the DDA intervened to keep the districts. A decision is pending.
Guillory, encouraging citizens to call the City Council office to voice opposition to the districts, said Wednesday he doesn't believe they would have passed a vote of the people. Any proposed tax, he said, should include a solid plan for use of the money and a sunset so the tax isn't collected forever.
The districts were drawn to avoid including residents, thereby skirting a law that requires a vote of the people to enact a new tax.
"I am tired of government sitting on a pedestal and looking down on people like peasants and thinking they know more," Guillory said.
DDA Chairman Miles Matt fired back, saying the state legislature, comprised at the time largely of Republicans, created the ability for areas such as downtown Lafayette to form economic development districts and impose taxes on themselves. Downtown business owners, he said, are willing to support a new tax to generate money to invest in downtown even though they're risking customers not shopping or eating at their businesses because of the higher tax.
The sales tax imposed in the new downtown EDD is 1%.
With the city operating at a deficit, there has been little investment in downtown, Matt said. The new tax is expected to generate about $700,000 a year, which will be spent on infrastructure downtown, he said, adding that's more money than downtown has received from government lately.
"How long are we going to wait?" Matt asked. "Government has its hands around our throat. Give us a chance."
The vote of the legislature, "the elitists in Baton Rouge," Guillory replied, was not a vote of the people.
"We agree on the outcome," he said, just not how we get there."
Downtown business owner Greg Walls said he's developing nine residential lots across from Lafayette Middle School. When he bought the lots, property taxes were $600-700 a year. Now that they're developed, the property tax is more than $18,000, he said, explaining that it's not just commercial development that contributes property taxes.
One problem downtown, Assessor Conrad Comeaux said, is so much property is owned by the city and parish governments and non-profit groups, including churches and schools.
About one-third of property in the downtown district is not taxable, Anita Begnaud, CEO of the DDA, said. Six to 12 properties are owned by LCG, she said.
Begnaud asked Guillory whether he would consider selling unused downtown city and parish property for redevelopment.
Any business wanting to raise capital would look at selling under-utilized assets, such as ground-level parking lots, downtown business owner Robert Guercio said. Freeing those properties for redevelopment would generate property taxes, he said.