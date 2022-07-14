Gethsemane Church of God in Christ is hosting a youth summit on Friday in hopes of giving Acadiana teens an outlet to face their challenges head-on and equipping them with tools to address their needs, from mental health struggles to grappling with grief tied to violence in the community.
The summit is part of a week of events tied to the Louisiana Ecclesiastical Fellowship’s annual convocation. The fellowship is part of the larger Church of God in Christ, a Holiness–Pentecostal Christian denomination.
Devon Norman, with Gethsemane and The Village 337, said Gethsemane and the broader network of Church of God in Christ churches want to be resources to the community and proactive in addressing social justice and community wellness issues.
“People need to see that the church doesn’t always have to be inside of a church building. The church doesn’t always have to be throwing scriptures at people. That’s not what we believe the church is about or what the church is for. We want to change the idea of what church is and we hope that people will see that they have a place that they can come to, they can receive from and they don’t have to be a member of Gethsemane,” he said.
Erika Louis, the Louisiana Ecclesiastical Fellowship’s youth department chairlady, said the event is targeted to young people ages 12 to 17, but the organization’s collegiate level ministry will also be present if any young adults are interested in attending.
The summit and resource fair will kick off at 9 a.m. Friday at Gethsemane’s youth empowerment center at 317 12th Street and is expected to end around 1 p.m. Both online pre-registration and walk-in registration at the door are available. The summit has an open door policy, so attendees can arrive whenever they’re able, Louis said.
The chairlady said organizers specifically chose the youth center over a more formal church setting to help teens feel comfortable opening up. While God is at the center of the event, Louis said they want teens from all backgrounds — religious or not — to feel welcome.
“It was very important for us to have this conference at a location that was outside of the sanctuary. We feel that maybe the youth, whenever they go into the church, they may feel that they have to look a certain way or dress a certain way or even speak a certain way and they may not feel that they have the freedom to express themselves,” Louis said.
“We don’t want to have any type of restrictions. We want them to feel free,” she said.
The event will include youth-led conversation time moderated by a panel, including three ministers and a licensed therapist, targeting issues that plague young people, like mental health, self-image and violence.
There will also be a resource fair featuring representatives from Healthy Blue Louisiana, Bully Box, the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette’s chapter of the NAACP, The Village 337 and a local sports academy, who the young people can connect with to identify needed resources.
“My husband and I are ministers but we are parents first. We have two 12 year old girls and we know firsthand the issues the youth are dealing with because we’re not immune to it. It meets us at our front door and we have to deal with it head on. It was important for us to not highlight just one issue because they’re not just dealing with one thing,” Louis said.