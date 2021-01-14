Erwin "Buddy" Webb, a native and resident of North Lafayette who pushed for better education and improvements in the north side of the city, died Thursday morning after a struggle with COVID-19 and other health issues.
A graduate of Northside High School and a Vietnam veteran, Webb was active in the North Lafayette group, CODA, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, serving as its president.
Webb served as chairman of the Lafayette Housing Authority in 2010 when he uncovered and reported wrongdoing by the director that led to the ouster of the director and dismissal of the board. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development took control of operating the LHA for several years.
He advocated for improved education, particularly for under served youths and at times volunteered to read to children in the classroom.
"Buddy Webb was a genuine human being who believed in the potential of everyone, no matter their race, income or Zip code," Greg Davis, former Cajundome director and advocate, said. "Up until his death, his conversations were all about fixing problems and how to make life better, especially for the northside of Lafayette."
Davis added that Webb was "committed to justice and wanted every human being to succeed and reach their fullest potential."
Fred Prejean, president of Move the Mindset, a group fighting to remove a confederate statue from downtown Lafayette, described Webb as honorable.
"He was honest and he was progressive in his thinking," Prejean said. "He dared to be a truth-teller."
A long-time banker in North Lafayette, Webb helped many minority business owners obtain loans, Prejean said, and assisted residents in obtaining loans to buy homes.
"When minorities went in to see Buddy, he welcomed them and did everything in his power to help them as a banker," Prejean added.
Webb also worked behind the scenes to help the needy, using his numerous community contacts to find someone a place to stay or buying a meal for a homeless person.
Rickey Hardy, a former Lafayette Parish School Board member and former state legislator, met Webb in 1980 when Webb approved Hardy's loan to buy a truck. They remained friends, last speaking by telephone Jan. 5.
"He was always willing and trying to help somebody," Hardy said.
The last time they spoke, he said, Webb was trying to help somebody living in a storage room without utilities get into public housing.
"He was a great guy. He loved the community. He loved northside and he loved helping underprivileged children," Hardy said.
Although he wasn't directly active in politics, Webb didn't hesitate to pick up the telephone and call the mayor-president or sheriff to offer his advice or opinion on an issue.
Funeral arrangements are pending.