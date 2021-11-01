Sydney Ambrose has long found inspiration through the women in her life and hopes to one day inspire the next generation of girls.
Ambrose, a Lafayette native and pre-med student at Xavier University, credits her grandmother and her dermatologist for her success thus far. She was recently named a winner of the Tampax Flow It Forward Scholarship, which aims to close the representation gap of Black women in health care.
"Tampax is funding me to be able to pursue resources that will help me become a doctor and serve the minority community because there's a lot of mistrust within that community," Ambrose said. "So I think it's important to have physicians of color and women physicians of color who can build that trust and communication that is very much needed."
Ambrose, 20, is one of 12 scholarship recipients who will receive up to $10,000 in annual tuition assistance. The scholarship program aims to support the next generation of Black women who are pursuing degrees in health care. Black women account for less than 3% of doctors in the United States, even though Black women account for about 13% of the country's population.
"I definitely want to help provide more access, which is a big of this scholarship in that it'll help me get there," Ambrose said. "But a lot of those populations, they don't have a Black dermatologist within reach."
Ambrose said she was inspired to become a doctor after a visit with Dr. Jennifer Myers, a Lafayette dermatologist, when she was a teen.
"Of course she's a female physician, so that's obviously really inspiring for me," Ambrose said. "But also, she didn't just try and rush me out the door. She really took time and conversed with me and made me feel really comfortable."
Myers, 41, said she didn't realize her patient was inspired to pursue the same field until contacted for this story.
"I think she'll be successful in anything she does," Myers said. "It's really just finding what makes you happy, so I'm always happy to mentor her and be an advocate for her because I think as women, it is important that we support each other and always encourage and motivate and support each other in any way we can."
Myers, who is White, said she was taught from an early age as one of three girls in her family that women can pursue the same goals as men.
"I think that, especially in medical school, we need more representation from all walks of life," Myers said. "The more diversity that we have, the better it is for patients. It's about them being able to connect with patients and relate. And I think anybody, no matter what your background is, you should be able to go to medical school and serve their community in whatever way that gives them passion."
In addition to her dermatologist, Myers draws inspiration from her grandmother.
"She was very sick in the latter part of her life, yet she never complained," Ambrose said. "She told me that I can do whatever I put my mind to and that I can conquer the world."
Ambrose said she hopes to continue onto medical school after earning her bachelor's degree from Xavier and one day return to her hometown of Lafayette to work as a dermatologist.
"Home is where my heart is," Ambrose said. "And all of my family and friends are in Lafayette."