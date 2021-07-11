An assistant city-parish attorney said in a legal opinion last week that if an ordinance to convene a charter commission were approved with a simple majority vote of the City and Parish Councils it would violate the Home Rule charter and should be vetoed by the mayor-president.
The July 6 opinion by Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott differs from past interpretations of the Home Rule Charter, the Louisiana Constitution and state law. A 2010 charter commission was convened by the former City-Parish Council with a simple majority vote.
Escott's opinion is that a two-thirds vote of both councils, four out of five council members on each council, is needed to convene a charter commission. He concludes that, if the City and Parish Councils appoint a charter commission with a simple majority vote, Mayor-President Josh Guillory should veto the action.
His opinion also conflicts with and is in response to an email disseminated June 29 to City and Parish Council members by Stuart Breaux and Jan Swift, both attorneys serving on the volunteer Protect the City Committee. They wrote in response to "disinformation" circulating on social media about the council votes needed to establish a charter commission.
The Protect the City Committee is finalizing its report to the City Council which appointed it to investigate whether city of Lafayette residents and taxpayers are better off if the city remains part of Lafayette Consolidated Government or withdraws from the new form of government that combined some city and parish government services starting in 1996.
The committee's draft report suggested convening a charter commission to consider deconsolidation or reoganization of LCG, including Lafayette electing its own mayor, which brought up discussions about the various ways to amend the charter or appoint a charter commission.
Escott's legal opinion and a prior one he issued in March to Parish Councilman Josh Carlson were confidential and uncirculated until Carlson distributed them July 6 via email to Breaux, the councils and news media.
In addressing his email to Breaux, Carlson wrote, "While I certainly appreciate you working so diligently to correct 'disinformation' concerning the formation of a charter commission, it is would appear that you have only muddied the waters for the voters of Lafayette as the extensive and thorough legal opinion I am attaching points out that your preliminary analysts is incorrect. Our state constitution as well as the LCG charter makes it clear that a charter commission requires 3/4ths vote or 4/5 vote from both the City Council and Parish Council."
Throughout his email, Carlson says a "3/4" vote is needed. Escott maintains a two-thirds vote of the councils, four out of five on each council, is needed to appoint a charter commission.
Carlson, who had Escott's first legal opinion since March 16 but apparently did not share it with the City Council or Protect the City Committee, concludes, "In the future, I think it is vitally important that we obtain verified legal opinions before publicly disseminating incorrect information that causes the voters of Lafayette to lose trust in future actions we might take."
Escott argues in his July 6 opinion that, since the charter requires a two-thirds vote of the councils to call an election to amend the charter without going through a charter commission, a two-thirds vote is required to convene a charter commission.
Escott calls the 2010 vote that appointed a charter commission "problematic."
Breaux, however, disagreed with Escott's opinion in a July 9 email to The Acadiana Advocate.
"Speaking for myself," Breaux wrote, "and notwithstanding the great respect that I have for Mr. Escott, both as a lawyer and as a person, I do not agree with the conclusion set forth in his memoranda."
Stuart wrote, "A two-thirds vote has never been required for the convening of a charter commission. This was true in 2010 and nothing in the Charter has been amended to provide otherwise. Only a majority vote is required."
Neither the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter nor the Louisiana Constitution, Breaux wrote, directly address the number of council votes needed to convene a charter commission. The charter does state a two-thirds vote of both councils is needed if the councils want to put a charter amendment on the ballot themselves, without first convening a charter commission.
Escott wrote that since a two-thirds vote is needed to call the election without a charter commission, a two-thirds vote must be required to convene a charter commission. Prior to a 2006 amendment to a state statute, he wrote, councils were not allowed to directly call an election to amend the charter.