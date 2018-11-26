An overnight fire at Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar in Broussard has forced the restaurant to close until the middle of the week.
Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne said the fire, at 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, occurred sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday and was still burning when fire crews arrived. An investigation is ongoing, but Champagne said he does not believe foul play is involved. Surveillance footage is being reviewed to determine the cause of the fire.
The fire started in the back of the building in the loading area, in which the fencing and the wall and roof of the back of the building leading into the kitchen were damaged or destroyed. The kitchen received only minor damage from the fire; one cooler unit was destroyed.
Water collected on the floor in the dining area and bar because of the firefighting efforts and a clogged drain.
Fezzo's owner Pat Bordes said repairs are underway and the restaurant is expected to reopen Wednesday.
"We just can’t thank the Broussard and Youngsville fire departments for their quick response and ability to contain the fire so quickly," Bordes said. "We’re very appreciative. It’s scary to see part of your building on fire."
The Broussard location, the third Fezzo's operation, opened in January 2016. Fezzo's also has restaurants in Scott and Crowley. The Broussard restaurant employs between 65 and 70 people, Bordes said.