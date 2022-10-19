Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's income and businesses.
Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday.
Guillory reported his $119,386 annual salary from Lafayette Consolidated Government and $6,400 he earned as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The mayor-president reported between $5,000 and $24,999 in "member profits/distribution" from The Law Office of Jushua S. Guillory, but did not disclose an exact amount.
Guillory also failed to list or report income from a second law firm, Acadiana Family Law, which he created Dec. 9, 2019, shortly after he was elected mayor-president and just before he took office in January 2020.
Acadiana Family Law, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's online corporations database, shares the address of The Logan Law Firm, the law firm of Greg Logan, who Guillory appointed as his city-parish attorney.
Guillory was advised before taking office that the mayor-president's job is full time and a Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter author said the charter commission intended for the mayor-president to have no outside work.
The Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter states, "The Mayor-President shall not engage in any activity unrelated to City of Lafayette, Parish of Lafayette, and/or City-Parish Government business that would interfere with or detract from the performance of duties as Mayor-President."
Guillory has maintained his part-time side work does not interfere with his government job, even though some of the classes he taught at UL were during the day when he was supposed to be working as mayor-president.
Guillory's financial filing also fails to report any income from WM&N, a supplies and machinery rental business he and his wife formed last year. The financial disclosure document lists the mayor-president and his wife as owners, but he has since resigned, leaving his wife as the office manager and agent, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
The mayor-president has come under scrutiny from the news media and City Council for how he has handled millions in drainage contracts. The City Council recently authorized an investigation into the drainage work, some of it authorized by Guillory without bids, and whether Guillory benefited financially. He has said WM&N has not conducted business with LCG.
Still Water, another company formed in February 2021 by the mayor-president and his wife, Jamie, is not included on his financial disclosure form for 2021.
The couple bought and sold a two-bedroom condo in Orange Beach, Alabama, in 2021, a transaction reported on Guillory's financial disclosure report.
Real estate records for Baldwin County, Alabama, show Josh and Jamie Guillory and Naomi Kyle James of Youngsville bought a condo in June 2021 for $379,000, taking out a $303,200 mortgage, which was paid off in November 2021. In September 2021, the Guillorys sold their half interest in the condo to James.
A request for comment submitted to Guillory through LCG spokesperson Jamie Angelle was unanswered Wednesday afternoon.