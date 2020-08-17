A hearing planned for Monday on the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton is postponed.
Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Gregory Logan confirmed the hearing set for 10 a.m. Monday before 15th Judicial District Court Judge David Smith was postponed due to an illness.
Sixteen citizens and Move the Mindset, a group pushing for removal of the statue from city property, in 2019 intervened in a 1980 lawsuit in which the United Daughters of the Confederacy Alfred Mouton Chapter obtained a restraining order prohibiting the city from moving the statue.
The Daughters donated the statue to the city in 1922 during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression. The statue was erected on city property at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue at an entrance to downtown Lafayette. The city pays to maintain the statue and surrounding property.
For at least four years some residents have asked the city to remove the statue. The Daughters threatened to sue the previous City-Parish Council if it took action, but with the Move the Mindset lawsuit and a national movement to remove Confederate statues, the issue took on new life. The City Council adopted a resolution in July supporting Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who said he was willing to move the statue.