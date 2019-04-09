Before she died in 2016, Margaret McMillan taught generations of Lafayette residents to swim.
She founded the McMillan Swim School in 1962 and was the Women's Physical Education Department coordinator at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Literally, generations became safer swimmers during her roughly 75-year career.
That's why her niece, Robin McMillan, named her latest philanthropic venture Margaret's Minnows.
McMillan, who owns McMillan's Pub in Lafayette, started the project in 2013; she collects items for Easter baskets for children and others in need.
McMillan's goal this year is to put together at least 500 Easter baskets for all five Boys and Girls Clubs in Acadiana, SMILE, and St. Joseph's Diner.
She relies on donations from friends and patrons, and is still in need of the following items: Easter candy, personal hygiene products, socks, and new or gently used backpacks. Margaret's Minnows is also in need of 225 chocolate rabbits to complete the 500 Easter baskets for this year's drive.
Donations can be dropped off at McMillan's Pub, 2905 E. Simcoe St., and both Fisher Day Care locations — 230 Ridge Road and 204 E. Farrel Road.