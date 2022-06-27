The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana recently announced Tamara Anthony as the new director of operations and celebrated her 25th anniversary with the organization.
As director of operations, Anthony will be responsible for overseeing club operations and programs with primary engagement in program development and implementation, safety, metric management, and overseeing staff development within the clubs. Her role will entail seeking and reporting activities to ensure an optimal club experience for all club members.
Anthony's career with BGCA started as a part-time employee at one of the clubs, moving to a full-time program director. Over the years, she has held many positions, ranging from club level to grants to operations. She has always been willing to step in where the organization needed her and her skillset.
"Tamara’s longevity with the organization is a beautiful testament to her passion for youth development," said Rhyan Wheeler, president and CEO of BGCA. "Twenty-five years in nonprofit work is only for those willing to truly serve and take on great responsibility.
"Through the years, Tamara has never wavered from her commitment to providing youth opportunities for a great future. In her new role as Director of Operations, Tamara will use her expertise to focus on Club safety, program impact, and quality. We are grateful for Tamara’s continued dedication and know that youth across the communities we serve will benefit from her leadership.”
Being a part of the organization for 25 years has brought many challenges, but also many rewards, Anthony said.
“Working at the Boys & Girls Club taught me that I am tougher than I realize," she said. "It also taught me that serving others is truly my passion. As a child and throughout my primary and secondary years of school, my parents always gave back to our community. This sense of giving has stuck with me throughout my life which makes Boys & Girls Club a natural fit for me.
"In addition, the biggest thing I have learned through my initial work is that I possessed keen nurturing and motherly instincts. During my five years at the Iberia Boys & Girls Clubs, I always treated my club members as if they were my own children. Therefore, their joys and even pains became my own. Their safety was my biggest priority.”
This year marks the 52nd anniversary of BGCA. Serving youth in 7 different locations, BGCA provides opportunities through after-school programs and summer camps with activities focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles and habits and good character leadership. An eighth location in New Iberia’s West End will open in January 2023.