From their downtown Lafayette headquarters, Catholic Charities of Acadiana staff members and caseworkers can appreciate the challenges of caring for this region’s homeless population.
“We’re in the middle of the need,” Catholic Charities spokesman Ben Broussard said. “We know that it is dangerous to be on the street; therefore, the only way we can ensure safety of the homeless is to bring them in. If people are sleeping on the street, that is an emergency.”
That’s why about two years back, Catholic Charities shifted its practice for housing the homeless from providing bed space during emergencies to providing it every night. That’s cost them dearly for resources — their emergency sheltering expenses are running about $300,000 more than they used to. However, the alternative — leaving people at risk on the streets —– is too dangerous for the vulnerable.
“We believe in the life and dignity of every human person. We believe everyone should have their basic needs met with food and shelter being the most primary of our human needs. We have always found that when we have remained faithful to doing the right thing for the right reason, God has provided abundantly for the needs of those we serve. He has never failed,” said Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
Without more money, it’s a continuing challenge to protect the homeless from danger, Broussard said. Homeless people in Acadiana face myriad challenges, including physical danger from living on the streets, food insecurity and challenges from mental illness.
“That’s a lot of the population we serve,” Broussard said last week. “A wider conversation is needed on mental illness.”
Part of that conversation might seem natural as winter approaches, with threatening precipitation and freezing weather to bedevil those on the street. But homelessness has become a year-round challenge, Broussard said. It’s always front-of-mind for people who aid the homeless.
Best guess is that there are some 360 homeless people in the eight-parish Acadiana area, Leigh Rachal, executive director of Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, said. Many homeless people roam in and around downtown Lafayette, she said, but homeless people can also be found in Southside, in Broussard, Youngsville and Carencro.
Outside the parish, she said, there are many homeless people around downtown New Iberia, too. Like those in Lafayette, the homeless sometimes stay close to public parks. Add to those a burgeoning homeless population in Vermilion Parish.
Rachal said the number of homeless people in Acadiana has dropped substantially over the past decade. Ten years back, an annual “point in time” count of the area’s homeless showed 731 people were without housing in the region. By January 2019, that number had dropped by about half to 360 — although that was only three less than the annual count shown in January 2018.
“It’s a good snapshot,” she said of the count; the next one is scheduled for January. “We’ve come down a good bit. The trend seems to be leveling off.”
She said improvements over the past decade are likely linked to more federal government commitment to tending to homeless veterans. “The resources were there,” she said of the past decade. But it doesn’t cover all of the problem.
Rachal said there are 185 beds available in different sites to serve all Acadiana’s homeless people — about one bed per every two homeless people. Catholic Charities’ bed spots include St. Joseph Shelter for Men, St. Michael’s Center for Veterans and Emily House for families. Others also help.
Homelessness, she said, comes with “equal opportunity.”
“We have men on the streets, we have women on the streets. We have families sleeping in cars,” she said. “Last year, we had two pregnant women on the streets.”
Rachal said that for most people, their state of homelessness is temporary, involving people who might need just “a little assistance.” They might be facing a specific bill or awaiting the start of a new income stream. Those people, she said, need but “a light touch” to get back on their feet.
The “chronically homeless,” though, have physical, mental or drug-related challenges that make them particularly vulnerable. Those people, she said, are most vulnerable to myriad risks and need the most intensive services. They need shelter and help.
“We spend most of the time trying to help the most vulnerable,” she said.
Broussard said that when Catholic Charities tends to the homeless population, they oftentimes provide comprehensive help.
“Folks on the front line, our hands-on caseworkers, they are heroes,” he said. Caseworkers get to know clients and engage them on the streets before they lead them through the process of getting help. Caseworkers work with clients who sometimes die. Catholic Charities employs about a dozen caseworkers.
“It takes a lot to exist on the streets and survive,” Broussard said. In addition to needing food, hygiene and medical attention, they sometimes suffer from cruelty and physical abuse.
“There is unreported violence and assault on the street against those who are out there,” he said.
In some cases, the violence involves just plain cruelty. For example, Broussard said, staff members at intake might find some homeless people have been shot with paintball guns and BB guns.
“It’s safer for anyone to be inside,” he said. “It’s safer with proper locks and doors.”
That’s why Catholic Charities for almost two years has operated a “low barrier” shelter every night, not just during dangerous weather.
He said it takes about $550,000 a year to run its shelters, and Catholic Charities has had to dip into reserves to fund that effort. Support includes $55,000 from a state emergency services grant for Emily House, $25,000 from the same source for St. Joseph Shelter. The city-parish government chipped in $10,000, but Catholic Charities foots the rest.
“At the end of the day, we believe that this is the right thing to do and we will continue doing it as long as we can. But, yes, we need help,” Broussard said.
Catholic Charities also operates the St. Joseph Diner, which provides the homeless, the poor and working poor with meals. It operates the Stella Maris Center, which provides the homeless with a place for hygiene — showers, washing machines.
Broussard said part of the goal involves getting people back on their feet. He said 153 of the 727 housing clients accepted at Catholic Charities this year have gone on to permanent housing situations. In recent years, 206 of 823 clients found permanent housing in 2016; 183 of 638 found permanent housing in 2017; 175 of 700 clients found permanent housing in 2018.
