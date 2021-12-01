Three Lafayette news organizations have filed an order to unseal the file of Ian Howard, who stands accused of fatally shooting Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and injuring three others at a convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017.
Howard has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His trial on the attempted murder of the three individuals is scheduled for April. A trial date for the murder of Middlebrook has not been set.
Capital City Press, doing business as The Acadiana Advocate, and KATC Communications on Wednesday filed a motion to join Gannett River States Publishing, doing business as The Daily Advertiser, in a Nov. 23 motion to vacate an order by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett sealing the entire Howard file.
The Acadiana Advocate discovered on Nov. 18 that the Howard file had been removed in the previous 24 hours from an online system operated by the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office because, according to Clerk of Court staff and Garrett's staff, the file was sealed.
Prior to that date, most of the file was available to the public, including the charges against Howard and court dates. In July, Garrett signed an order sealing expert testimony like mental health evaluations and discovery. But on Nov. 18, a search for Howard's name turned up no record, as if Howard is not being prosecuted.
Requests Nov. 18-19 by The Acadiana Advocate to the Clerk of Court Office and Garrett's office for a copy of the order sealing the entire file were denied.
"A blanket sealing order is always going to raise a red flag," Scott Sternberg, The Acadiana Advocate's attorney, said Wednesday.
The matter, Sternberg said is a constitutional access issue. Certain things need to happen before a judge can close a record, but neither the news organizations nor the public know if those things occurred because they are not being allowed to see the record, he said.
"The public's right of access to court proceedings is firmly established in both the U.S. Supreme Court jurisprudence and in our state's constitutional jurisprudence," he argues in the motion.
The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that the First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the public's right to access civil and criminal court proceedings, Sternberg wrote, including the right to inspect and copy judicial records, exhibits and other evidence. The Louisiana Constitution and Louisiana Public Records Act also weigh in on the matter.
Before sealing a document, the court must provide sufficient notice to the public and press, giving them the opportunity to object or offer alternatives to sealing the document, Sternberg wrote, citing a case involving Hearst Newspapers. If the public or press objects, the court must have a hearing.
"Here, there was no notice and no hearing, and there were no specific findings on the record that a compelling governmental interest makes sealing the record 'strictly and inescapably necessary,'" he wrote. "Therefore, the sealing was improper and should be vacated."
Sternberg said it is meaningful that news media organizations that normally are competitors are joining together to ask the judge to vacate the order sealing the file.
It is especially important that the public have access to this case, he said, because it involves the murder of a police officer, which is of high public interest.