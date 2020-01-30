Louisiana Lottery stock image

Louisiana Lottery logo

One lucky lottery player will soon be cashing in on more than half a million dollars.

A $525,000 jackpot ticket was sold in Lafayette, according to a Tweet from Louisiana Lottery. It did not specify when or where the ticket was sold. 

A $70,000 ticket was also sold in Covington.

Can't see Tweet below? Click here.

Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

View comments