One lucky lottery player will soon be cashing in on more than half a million dollars.
A $525,000 jackpot ticket was sold in Lafayette, according to a Tweet from Louisiana Lottery. It did not specify when or where the ticket was sold.
A $70,000 ticket was also sold in Covington.
What a Wednesday! $525,000 Lotto Jackpot hit in #Lafayette and $70,000 Jackpot hit in Covington. Check your tickets!🤑— Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) January 30, 2020
Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.