The Lafayette City and Parish councils in a special meeting Tuesday are expected to consider an ordinance stopping the closure of four recreation centers in Black communities of north Lafayette and retaining 37 employees slated for dismissal Aug. 14.
A special meeting notice was distributed Monday morning about the matter. The ordinance is being sponsored by City Council Chairman Pat Lewis and Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, on July 17, announced plans to save money by closing four recreation centers: the Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Street, Heymann Park Recreation Center on South Orange Street, J. Carlton James Activity Center on Aster Drive and George Bowles Activity Center on Dawn Street in Pa Davis Park.
Thirty-seven parks and recreation center employees also will be laid off, all effective Aug. 14.
Guillory did not consult with Black city or parish councilmen or Carlos Harvin, his chief of minority affairs, until minutes before he made the announcement via a video message and press release late on a Friday afternoon.
Dozens of residents spoke out against the plans at July 21 council meetings. Guillory said he is willing to look at creative options to keep the centers open, such as selling the naming rights and public-private partnerships.
Residents said north Lafayette is bearing the entire burden of the cuts. No cuts were made in south Lafayette, which is predominantly White.
Guillory is slashing costs as the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year approaches on Oct. 31. The councils begin this week deliberating Guillory's proposed 2020-21 budget which reflects additional cuts despite a projected $37-38 million city general fund balance as of Oct. 31.
The mayor-president cites the dramatic loss of city sales tax income because of business closures ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But most businesses have re-opened and Guillory's sales tax projections for July through October are lower than the worst month of sales tax collections when most businesses were closed.