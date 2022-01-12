Lafayette Parish and surrounding areas are experiencing blood shortages at alarming levels amid the COVID-19 omicron variant surge, following a national trend announced Tuesday by The American Red Cross.

Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available as shortage poses a concerning risk to patient care nationwide, according to a Red Cross statement.

“We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

Pro-migrant groups challenge ICE data on COVID cases in Louisiana facilities amid omicron surge Omicron cases in Louisiana ICE detention centers are under control, the agency’s data showed. But migrant advocacy groups operating statewide …

“Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live even as Omicron cases surge across the country.”

American Red Cross provides some 40% of the nation’s blood but does not collect blood in Louisiana.

But blood shortage has become an issue in Acadiana, too, blood service providers said.

“The shortage is most severe for type O blood, but donors of all types are needed to give blood or platelets to replenish and sustain an adequate supply,” said Stephanie Kizziar, a spokesperson for Vitalant, one of the two main blood service providers in Lafayette, along with the Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center.

Second Harvest to launch new programs to shuttle food to SW Louisiana's hungry Pushing 40 years old, Second Harvest Food Bank in its approaching middle age is initiating new steps to feed Southwestern Louisiana’s hungry. …

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

According to The American Red Cross data, about 45% of people in the United States have Group O (positive or negative) blood. An average of 13.6 million units of whole and red blood cells are collected in the country every year.

Vitalant, a nonprofit organization with a location in Lafayette, is experiencing the lowest overall blood supply in more than two years. “We’ve reached out to existing donors directly, but we need your help to get out the word because only about 3% of the population donates, yet the majority are eligible,” Kizziar said. “We urge all eligible donors to help by making an appointment now for the days and the weeks ahead.”

The pandemic is taking a heavy toll, data shows. There’s been a 10% overall blood donation decline since March 2020, according to The American Red Cross, and a 62% drop in college and high school blood drive since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lafayette COVID hospitalizations may exceed delta: 'I'm still trying to wrap my head around that' Coronavirus hospitalizations in Acadiana are now expected to peak in a few weeks at a level greater than during the delta wave, when the numbe…

A study published in June 2021 by the National Institutes of Health offered reassurance in the safety of blood donations amid COVID-19 and the effectiveness of the FDA screening guidelines. But a combination of factors, including staffing limitations, is causing multiple cancellations in blood drives nationwide.

FDA blood donations’ guidelines said that there is no deferral time for eligible donors who are vaccinated with an RNA-based COVID-19 such as Pfizer or Moderna. But those who received a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine such as Janssen/J&J or are not sure of the type they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

Also, those who experienced symptoms or tested positive for COVID in the 14 days previous to the blood drive must wait for at least 10 days after complete resolution of symptoms.

Multiple initiatives at national and local levels have been organized to convince people to schedule their appointment. The Red Cross is partnering with the NFL in January, which is National Blood Donor Month. People who donate blood, platelets, or plasma can win two tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, scheduled for Feb. 13.

In Lafayette, the donors at the Vitalant blood center in January can also have a chance to win a $5,000 prepaid gift card.