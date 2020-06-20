Only two Lafayette Parish indoor venues have applied to host live entertainment as of Friday afternoon and neither is a traditional bar or club.
Vermilionville and the Petroleum Club of Lafayette submitted requests this week, the first week requests for live indoor entertainment were accepted, Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director with the State Fire Marshal's Office, said Friday.
Neither application has yet been approved, she said.
On June 13, state officials amended the governor's Phase 2 reopening guidelines to allow bars, clubs and other venues to request permission to bring back live music and karoake inside.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, from mid-March to mid-May, ordered most businesses closed to slow the spread of coronavirus so as not to overwhelm hospitals. He is allowing businesses to reopen in phases and with occupancy limits.
Phase 2 guidelines prohibit indoor live entertainment and karoake. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in early June asked the state Attorney General for an opinion on live indoor entertainment, expressing his opinion that it should be allowed.
Attorney General Jeff Landry on June 5 wrote State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning Jr. saying he believes enforcement of the live music ban violates the state constitution.
Lafayette fire department representatives on Guillory's orders did not enforce the ban.
A week later, the new Phase 2A guidelines were placed on the State Fire Marshal's website. The new guidelines for indoor live entertainment require 12 feet of distance between performers and the audience and stricter HVAC requirements, such as recirculating the air in the room at least six times an hour.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday expressed concern about an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in some areas of the state, including Acadiana.
At a press conference Friday on coronavirus, Guillory said the increase in Acadiana is caused by community spread and workplace clusters. The development, he said, could delay the governor's moving into Phase 3 of reopening businesses.
Guillory said the governor's concerns "raises serious issues about the challenges we continue to face. Our community embodies a range of opinions about this public health emergency. What our people think about COVID-19 is an important element in our effort to defeat the virus."
While some in the community refuse to wear masks in public or practice social distancing, a recent poll of 782 people in Lafayette Parish conducted June 15-16 suggests nearly 80% of respondents reported being concerned about COVID-19, 53% were very concerned and 26% were somewhat concerned, Guillory said. Black residents surveyed were the most concerned, with 86% reporting being very concerned, he said. Blacks have been particularly hard-hit by the virus.
The poll also indicates 35% of those surveyed said they don't at all feel safe dining in restaurants, while 50% don't feel safe attending sports and entertainment venues and festivals, Guillory said.
"It is clear that we have work to do to ensure that our local businesses have all the information they need to operate safely and that our people have greater confidence in our local establishments," he added. "It is also a clear market signal to our businesses that if they don’t take safety measures seriously, a large part their customer base will just stay home."
The State Fire Marshal's Office and Louisiana Department of Health, Rodrigue wrote in an email Friday, have acted on every official complaint received.
"The first action is always communication with the business owner," she said
Officers, Rodrigue said, have been encouraged to work with businesses "to help them open safely."
In most cases, she wrote, it only takes one conversation because the business owner was either uninformed or unclear about the guidelines for reopening.
Rodrigue, in a June 12 email, said the State Fire Marshal's Office protocol is a plan of correction format, just as before the COVID-19 crisis, "that allows for certain steps to occur before triggering more aggressive steps."
The harshest outcome, she said, from her office would be a misdemeanor citation that may result in a fine or jail time, or a cease and desist order. If that is violated, it may result in arrest.
The State Fire Marshal's Office, Rodrigue said, does not have the authority to pull alcohol or food licenses from businesses that don't comply with the governor's guidelines.
"It is discouraging and disappointing that there are a few businesses, with multiple complaints against them, that continuously and intentionally choose not to follow the guidelines, and therefore are knowingly putting their customers and employees at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19," Rodrigue wrote Friday.
The State Fire Marshal's Office, she said, encourages customers not to visit businesses that aren't making the health of their customers a priority.