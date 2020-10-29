Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's spokesman said Thursday the city is not in active talks to sell the Heymann Performing Arts Center and any sale would be contingent upon construction of a new performance facility that would not require operating subsidies from the city.
Guillory, in a news release Thursday, said he has been approached in recent months by Lafayette General and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette about the Heymann Center, which sits on seven acres next to the hospital on South College Road on the outskirts of Lafayette's Oil Center.
"In my view, any possible agreement would have to include a plan for building a new performing arts center for our city that creates no additional burden on taxpayers and includes mechanisms to operate without a General Fund subsidy," he said in the news release.
Guillory cut funding to the Heymann Center this summer, laying off several employees. He cited a fall in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and forced business closures. His budget also cut funds to the Lafayette Science Museum and Acadiana Nature Station. Guillory has referred to such amenities as extras and said government should focus on funding roads, drainage, police and fire protection.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer, said in September and again Thursday the city is not in "active discussions" to sell the Heymann Center, which was built in 1960 and includes a theater and ballroom.
Asked why the news release was issued, Angelle said there has been chatter among different groups about a possible sale of the Heymann Center.
"We’re not in conversations to sell it," Angelle said. "We're only saying there would have to be a replacement."
In September, emails obtained through a public records request revealed Lafayette Consolidated Government assisted Lafayette General Health in appraising the value of the Heymann Center.
"Lafayette General can't move their hospital," Angelle said. "This is the only piece of real estate they can expand to. With Ochsner (Health) buying them out, there might be some consideration."
UL, several years ago, he said, unveiled a master plan that included a performing arts facility across from Cajun Field.
Angelle stressed, however, the city won't sell the Heymann Center and leave the city without a venue for theater and musical performances, dance recitals and Mardi Gras balls. A new center, Guillory said in the news release, also should also meet the needs of the Lafayette Parish School System and UL.
"I look forward to working with the members of our City Council, local stakeholders and our legislative delegation to thoroughly explore the issues surrounding the status of the Heymann and the best, most efficient path to fulfill Lafayette’s performing arts needs now and in the future," Guillory said in the news release. "We will have a quality performing arts facility here in Lafayette, whether we decide to work with the legislature for funding to improve the Heymann, or embark on a path to a new facility."