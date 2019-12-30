Stephen Wade Berzas, the only one of six people on board a small plane that crashed in Lafayette over the weekend, is in critical condition with burns over 75% of his body, Our Lady of Lourdes burn unit's medical director said Monday afternoon.
Berzas underwent a two-hour surgery Monday morning to further assess his injuries and to provide temporary dressings to the burn areas.
Berzas is still in very serious condition, Dr. Joey Barrios said. He is on a ventilator and is medically sedated. "He has a long journey ahead and we'll take this day by day."
Berzas was conscious when he arrived at Lourdes on Saturday morning, Barrios said. He also had a dislocated shoulder and cuts on his head. Because he has been intubated since his arrival at Lourdes, the doctor said, he has been unable to speak to anyone about the crash or what happened in the minutes leading up to it.
Five others aboard the plane — Gretchen Vincent, 51; Walker Vincent, 15; Carley McCord, 30, Ian Biggs, 51; and Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59 — died.
The small plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office at the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday, where it killed five people and fully engulfed a car on the ground in flames.
Berzas works as vice president of sales for Global Data Systems, according to the company's website. He is also the step-father of two students at Notre Dame High School, according to a Facebook post by the school.
Danielle Britt, store manager of Andy's Jewelry, was on the ground when the small plane carrying six passengers crashed. She is at the burn center at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Britt suffered burns over 30% of her body, her husband posted Saturday on Facebook.
On Monday, Britt's brother-in-law Brady Williamson posted an update on her condition on Facebook. He said she was unrecognizable because of burns and swelling, but "she was completely recognizable in her voice and her positive determined attitude."
He also said she is "very aware of everything that happened, the condition she is in, and the work and pain ahead to achieve full recovery."