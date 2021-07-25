A Youngsville man has been arrested after a woman's body was found early Sunday along Avery Island Road, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call about a body on the side of Avery Island Road.

Deputies arrived to find the body of a 56-year-old woman. Authorities have not released the woman's name. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct and autopsy.

The sheriff's office then applied for an arrest warrant for Kent Broussard, 43, of Youngsville. He was arrested on a count of obstruction of justice and a count of Failure to Seek Assistance.

More charges are pending.

Broussard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His bond has not been set.

The Lafayette police Department assisted in the ongoing investigation.