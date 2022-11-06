Rickey Boudreaux is the kind of small-town police chief that shows up to homeowner association meetings, helps elderly residents clean up after a hurricane and stops to talk to people at the grocery store.
Boudreaux, 62, took the reins as Youngsville’s police chief in January 2015 after a successful second campaign to unseat 28-year chief Earl Menard. Boudreaux ran unopposed for re-election in 2018 as the city experienced explosive growth and is again unopposed for reelection Tuesday.
Although Boudreaux appears to be well-liked by his constituents, a former employee has filed a grievance raising ethical concerns about the police chief's behavior.
Former Officer Heather Savoie’s complaint accuses Boudreaux of housing a known drug user at the Youngsville Police Department, of making entire criminal cases disappear and of instructing officers to arrest suspects on lesser charges because he or she is a “good person.”
Savoie also allegedly faced retaliation and harassment by the police chief.
Boudreaux has denied the claims and said Savoie’s complaint is filled with speculation.
Savoie’s allegations have been echoed by another officer presently employed at the agency and have been acknowledged by the city’s leadership, however. Boudreaux’s employment history at another agency also indicates a pattern of misconduct.
Last month, rumors began circulating about a possible investigation into the police chief by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The rumors were so persistent that Boudreaux actually showed up at the Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Oct. 18 to ask what was going on.
“I reached out to them because I’m hearing the same rumors as you,” Boudreaux said. “And they pretty much are laughing and saying they have nothing.”
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said Boudreaux is not the subject of an active investigation.
Boudreaux said if he confirms who he believes is the person behind the rumors, he’ll “get that noose around her neck” and “hang her out to dry.” He declined to name the person but indicated it was a woman who recently quit working for the Youngsville Police Department.
An employee grievance
Savoie filed an employee grievance against Boudreaux through her attorney, Allyson Melancon, on Aug. 5. Although Savoie now works for the Sheriff’s Office, she was still employed by the Youngsville Police Department at the time she lodged the complaint.
Savoie alleged the following in the formal grievance:
- Boudreaux paid a woman with a criminal history and suspected unmedicated mental illness to do landscaping work at the police department and allowed her to live on department property with unsupervised access to loaded weapons, case files, personnel files and the chief’s computer.
- Boudreaux stated on July 15 that he had been “betrayed” when someone jumped the chain of command and spoke to Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter about the woman living at the police department. Boudreaux threatened to fire the next person who went to Ritter with an issue. Savoie said she was not the one who “betrayed” the police chief to the mayor and that a civilian was the one who took concerns to the mayor.
- Officers who expressed fear for their safety because the woman was staying at the police department were not supported by their supervisors and were told, “There is nothing to be done, Chief will do as he pleases.”
- The police chief on July 25 targeted Savoie by transferring her to the night shift without explanation, even though that shift was fully staffed and she was training a rookie officer on her usual day shift.
Boudreaux ordered an internal affairs investigation into Savoie on July 26 because she went to the department when officers were under “a direct order not to go to the Police Department” while the landscaping woman was there. Savoie said officers were never under such a direct order but a supervisor did recommend going with a second person to avoid any incident that could result in the woman making “some sort of sexual complaint.”
- Youngsville Councilman Lindy Bolgiano told Savoie on July 26 that he had contacted the mayor about the landscaper situation. Bolgiano also said the police chief had contacted someone at the Sheriff’s Office to ask how many ride-alongs Savoie had been on, which Savoie viewed as Boudreaux “attempting to sabotage” her chance of new employment. Boudreaux said he “was going to put in the bad word” on Savoie when the Sheriff’s Office called him for her background.
- Boudreaux has attempted to or has gotten cases dropped and has instructed Savoie and other officers to “wrongfully charge” or not charge a suspect at all due to he or she “being a good person.”
Another officer who is employed by the Youngsville Police Department shared concerns that echoed those lodged by Savoie. The current employee declined to be named or interviewed for the story, citing fear of retaliation.
A grievance is an official, internal agency procedure used to resolve employee complaints and any personnel actions that are not appealable to the Louisiana Department of State Civil Service.
Agencies such as the Youngsville Police Department are tasked with handling grievances within a certain timeframe, but grievances can be dismissed if the employee who filed the grievance voluntarily leaves the agency, according to State Civil Service.
Boudreaux said he had not read the employee grievance, which Savoie’s attorney emailed to the city attorney, until he was contacted by a reporter for this story.
After reading it, Boudreaux said the complaint was filed by a disgruntled employee who did not bring her concerns to him directly.
“It’s a sad day when anybody can go out and make any claims with nothing to back it up,” Boudreaux said. “It’s disheartening. And I understand I can’t make everybody happy, but I do my damnedest to try.”
The mayor’s intervention
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, Chief Administrative Officer Sally Angers and City Attorney Wade Trahan met with Boudreaux on Aug. 8 to address Savoie’s complaints against the police chief.
Boudreaux agreed to return Savoie to her previous shift as requested in exchange for her foregoing the filing of any complaint with a federal or state agency and foregoing filing a lawsuit against the city of Youngsville or the police chief, according to an Aug. 8 letter from Trahan to Savoie’s attorney.
Melancon responded that she and her client could live with those terms but asked the police chief to refrain from further acts of intimidation or harassment.
Although Youngsville’s mayor and council have little control over the elected police chief, they can intervene when matters involve city property and funds.
Ritter said he intervened when he received a complaint about a woman living at the police department, and within 24 hours the woman’s contract had been terminated and she had moved off of the property. Ritter said he also intervened when he received a copy of the employee grievance.
“I was made aware of an accusation of retaliation, so I intervened,” Ritter said. “And my knowledge of it was that it was resolved satisfactorily to the accuser and their counsel at the time because of the intervention that took place.”
Two months later, after Savoie had left for the Sheriff’s Office, Boudreaux allegedly began harassing Savoie when rumors began circulating about the potential investigation into the police chief.
“If you continue to engage in unlawful and retaliatory action against my client, she will pursue all legal remedies, including seeking monetary damages, injunctive relief, and an order that you pay court costs and attorney’s fees,” Melancon wrote in an Oct. 18 email to Boudreaux. “Your liability and exposure under such legal action could be considerable. This is really quite simple. Leave my client alone.”
Boudreaux said he did not harass Savoie and that someone from his agency had reached out to her about an internal affairs investigation involving other officers.
Melancon’s email to Boudreaux was sent the same day the police chief told a reporter he wanted to put a noose around the neck of his former employee, who Boudreaux did not identify by name.
When asked for clarity about that comment, Boudreaux said this: “The noose I’m talking about is once I find out for sure that it’s this person, I plan on filing suit against them for defamation and possibly criminal charges for defamation ... I’m about tired of people taking cheap shots, so I think it’s time.”
A history of disciplinary action
Boudreaux worked for the Sheriff's Office for about 15 years until he was fired in 2008 for allegedly having sex with a criminal informant. The allegation was sustained by an internal investigation that included a recorded phone call between Boudreaux and the informant and a polygraph test, which indicated deception when Boudreaux was asked whether he engaged in sexual activity with the informant.
Sheriff’s Office records show Boudreaux was disciplined numerous times over alleged policy violations prior to the incident that resulted in his termination.
In 2001, Boudreaux was reprimanded after he refused to take a recently arrested woman to the hospital for treatment. The woman said Boudreaux had stepped on her foot, and she believed her foot was broken. An intake nurse at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center refused to admit the suspect into the jail and instructed Boudreaux to take the woman to the hospital. Instead, Boudreaux allegedly shouted expletives at the suspect and broadcast inappropriate information over a radio frequency directed toward the nursing staff. Boudreaux eventually took the woman’s handcuffs off and declared he was “unarresting her.”
“I’ll just cut the b---- loose,” Boudreaux said at the time, according to witness statements. “They don’t have no f------ balls around here.”
Boudreaux was suspended without pay for two 12-hour shifts and placed on probation later in 2001 after he allegedly helped a woman break into her ex-boyfriend’s home. The woman was the daughter of a Sheriff’s Office employee, and the home was located in the Lafayette Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to records.
“I do not believe that Dpy. Boudreaux is incompetent but his judgement in this case is questionable at the very least,” his supervisor wrote at the time.
Boudreaux was an experienced officer who should have known better, according to another supervisor, who wrote: “It is clear that Dpy. Boudreaux brought disrepute to the dept. It is also clear that public respect and confidence in the Sheriff’s Office was lost.”
Boudreaux was also flagged by the Sheriff’s Office Early Identification Program on three occasions because more than three use-of-force incidents had been linked to him in a one-year timeframe.
When asked about his time at the Sheriff’s Office, Boudreaux said he got a lot of training in and ran one of the most successful street teams at the agency.
“If you look at my history, when I’m wrong, I’m a man. I take my lick, and I stand up and say I did it,” Boudreaux said. “And when I’m right, I’m not going to admit to doing something I didn’t do, so I’m going to stand there and fight to the bitter end. My reputation and my word are the only two things I own. The bank owns the rest, so I’m going to stand by the two things that are mine."