Two authors of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter that is the basis for Lafayette Consolidated Government said the intent was for the mayor-president position to be a full-time job.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory closed his brick-and-mortar law office after he was elected in 2019 and took the oath of office in January 2020. But recent reports show he has continued to conduct legal work on the side, most likely representing clients seeking to expunge criminal offenses from their records.
Guillory's side work first came to light in August when The Current reported the mayor-president, while reportedly spending 21 days in a Texas rehab facility for treatment of alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder, filed paperwork with District Attorney Don Landry's office to expunge a client's 2014 misdemeanor marijuana arrest.
Records obtained by The Acadiana Advocate show Guillory also taught a class at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In the fall of 2020, records show he taught a one-hour online course. After COVID restrictions eased, Guillory taught an on-campus course three days a week.
Guillory and his wife, Jamie, also are officers in a business called Still Water LLC, registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State Office in February 2020, and WM&N Supplies and Machinery LLC, created in August 2021. Josh Guillory's name was removed from WM&N's records after The Current reported on the business.
The mayor-president also is listed as an officer in J.E.P. LLC, created in July 2021, which is currently inactive, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.
Loyola University law professor, attorney and legal ethics expert Dane Ciolino said Wednesday he sees no ethical issue with Guillory continuing legal work on the side while serving as mayor-president. He could not comment on whether the practice violates the charter or any laws.
Ed Abel, a Lafayette attorney who was chairman of the Home Rule Charter Commission, said he wouldn't have a problem if Guillory practiced law on the side, adding, "If he's not getting paid enough to live on, the council ought to help him out" and give him a raise.
Guillory's salary in the 2022-23 budget year that begins Nov. 1 is $121,773 a year.
Jean Kreamer, who was treasurer and the only woman on the charter commission that created LCG after voter approval in 1992, said Wednesday the commission had lengthy discussions on whether the mayor-president position should be a full-time job, concluding "that the mayor-president was not to have other employment, that this was a full-time job.
"One sole job," she said. "No outside employment."
Abell agreed but said many people do other work. The question, he said, is whether Guillory is doing so much side work that it's detracting from the effectiveness of his work for the city and parish.
Section 3:10(A) of the charter, which reads, "The Mayor-President shall be a full-time official and shall hold no other elected public nor any compensated appointive City-Parish Government office or employment during the term of office for which elected ... The Mayor-President shall not engage in any activity unrelated to City of Lafayette, Parish of Lafayette, and/or City-Parish Government business that would interfere with or detract from the performance of duties as Mayor-President."
Two men who held the mayor-president's position before Guillory discontinued their previous work once elected. Joel Robideaux, mayor-president from 2016-2019, retired from his accounting firm and his predecessor from 2004-2015, Joey Durel, sold his pet shop when he was elected, The Current reported.
The city-parish legal team points to the phrase in the charter about outside work not interfering with or detracting from his mayor-president duties as a loophole for Guillory to use for his side gigs.
But City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said Guillory taught a 9 a.m. class at the university when he's supposed to work as mayor-president from 8-5, so that could be considered interfering with or detracting from his elected position.
"It’s all in the interpretation of charter," Cook said, "and the legal team we have interprets it in his favor."