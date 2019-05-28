About 300 Lafayette voters who were inadvertently omitted from redrawn precincts when the Lafayette charter amendment was approved, could remain disenfranchised, at least temporarily, if the Secretary of State's latest legal maneuver is successful.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge John Trahan ruled May 8 that an ordinance passed by the City-Parish Council in March was adequate to correct mistakes in the charter amendment creating separate city and parish councils after voters approved it in December.
The judge's ruling rejected arguments by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette businessman Keith Kishbaugh, who sought an injunction against the council's attempt to fix the amendment.
Kishbaugh filed a devolutive appeal May 21.
Attorney General Jeff Landry on Tuesday filed for a suspensive appeal on behalf of the Secretary of State. A suspensive appeal differs from the devolutive appeal filed by Kishbaugh in that it suspends the enforcement of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.
That would leave more than 300 Lafayette residents in a precinct not assigned a district, according to Gary McGoffin, a Lafayette attorney representing six voters in that district.
If the Secretary of State is successful in suspending Trahan's ruling pending appellate review, "We've got 300 voters in Precinct 74 unaccounted for," McGoffin said. "They're in the twilight zone."
Not only can those residents not vote, McGoffin said, they can't qualify to be a candidate for office because they are not assigned to a precinct.
McGoffin on Tuesday filed an objection to the Secretary of State's request for a suspensive appeal.
"As a practical matter, suspension of the judgment of dismissal would grant the Secretary of State a preliminary injunction despite the Plaintiffs' petition for a permanent injunction being dismissed after a full trial on the merits," the objection states.
In essence, McGoffin said, the Secretary of State is asking the court to act like the court granted its injunction while they wait for the appeal — even though the court ruled against the injunction.
The judge is expected to rule on the motions this week, and the Third Circuit Court of Appeal has been asked to expedite a hearing on Kishbaugh's appeal.
The ordinance, passed in March, corrects errors and omissions in new city and parish council district descriptions. Voters on Dec. 8, 2018, approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the nine-person City-Parish Council into separate five-person city and parish councils. Descriptions of the districts didn't match maps of the new districts.
Qualifying for new city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette council seats is Aug. 6-8, with elections scheduled Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.