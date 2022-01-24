The person who was shot and killed by a Lafayette Police officer Sunday night was trying to reach for his gun right before being shot, Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the case, said in a press release.
According to the release, an initial investigation revealed that an LPD officer located a stolen Dodge vehicle and called for a back-up officer before initiating a traffic stop. Right after the officer activated the emergency lights, the suspect drove into a parking lot and tried to flee on foot.
The investigation reported that the officer who called for the backup, and the back-up K-9 officer pursued the suspect on foot. When the suspect jumped from a structure and fell to the ground, one of the officers discharged his Taser. As the Taser was being discharged, the K-9 accidently received an electrical charge from the Taser wires and disengaged, the press release said.
According to LSP, the suspect was instructed not to reach for a gun. When he did it anyway, one of the officers shot and killed the suspect. No officers were injured.
Investigators still did not release the name of the officer or the person who was killed. The shooting happened around 11 pm in the 1600 block of Pinhook Road. Troopers said the Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence.
It was the second shooting involving an officer from the Lafayette Police Department over weekend. Detectives with Louisiana State Police are also investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Lafayette left one person hurt Sunday.