The Lafayette City Council has shot down a request to increase the city police chief's potential salary to $170,000 from the current $132,000.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory's administration in advertisements seeking applicants for police chief listed the salary range from $132,000-$170,000 even though the City Council had not been asked or given permission to increase the salary.
Guillory had said the salary boost is needed to attract the best candidates, a point reiterated Tuesday by Cydra Wingerter, his chief administrative officer.
The council voted 3-2 Tuesday against introducing an ordinance that would have increased the police chief salary for the fiscal year that ends Oct. 31 by $9,718, the pro rata portion of what would be a $40,000 pay hike if the top salary of $170,000 is granted to a new police chief in 2021-22.
City Council members Pat Lewis, Glenn Lazard and Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook voted against the pay hike ordinance. Council members Andy Naquin and Liz Hebert voted in favor of the pay hike.
Lafayette has had five police chiefs since Guillory took office in January 2020. The current interim chief, Major Monte Potier, was appointed in October.
The city is searching for another chief. The application process closes June 17. As of Tuesday, five people have submitted applications. Two don't have the required years of police experience, leaving only three applicants. Two are currently employed with the Lafayette Police Department.
Lazard said he was amazed and surprised the administration advertised the position with a salary of $170,000 without permission from the City Council. He also questioned why the proposed ordinance listed the salary as $170,000 instead of "up to" $170,000.
Wingerter said the ordinance budgeting $170,000 gives the administration leeway to offer up to $170,000 if they feel a candidate deserves it.
"That's a discussion for the executive branch," Wingerter told Lazard.
Even Naquin, who usually supports Guillory and eventually voted for the pay hike, questioned the higher salary compared to what other cities pay their police chiefs, including East Baton Rouge which pays $145,000, Mobile, Alabama, which pays $132,000 and New Orleans which pays $180,000.
The Lafayette Police and Fire Civil Service Board in May extended the police chief search time frame by 30 days so administration could hire a search firm. Wingerter said Tuesday two firms were considered but not hired. One of the firms suggested increasing the salary to $170,000. The other, she said, suggested increasing the salary but didn't give an amount.
During the last police chief search in 2020, the first round of advertisements netted four candidates. It was during the COVID crisis. A second round of ads yielded 10 applications, most from Louisiana. Dallas Police veteran Thomas Glover was chosen for the position after that search. Guillory and Wingerter fired him after 10 months.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin was appointed interim chief, but two weeks later was placed on administrative leave pending a sexual harassment investigation. He was later fired, too.
Guillory began his first term in office in January 2020. The day he was sworn in, Chief Toby Aguillard resigned after being told he would be fired. Lt. Scott Morgan was appointed interim chief who was later replaced by Glover.