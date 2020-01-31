OPELOUSAS — Well into the yearlong centennial celebration of their church’s founding, parishioners at Holy Ghost Catholic Church are finding new excitement in and commitment to their spiritual home.
The Rev. Lambert Lein, SVD, Holy Ghost pastor, said a volunteer committee has packed the schedule with celebrations and events connected to the founding of the church, which was established in October 1920. There are celebratory events scheduled for every month through October. In February, the volunteer committee will help with a Mass dedicated to elderly parishioners and with a 100-hour, continuous public reading of the Bible, to begin Ash Wednesday and continue through March 1.
Also planned is a trip to the Holy Land in May, and Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will celebrate Mass at Holy Ghost on Oct. 18 to “crown” the celebration year.
Lein said before the church kicked off its yearlong celebration of that decision last October, he appointed a committee of seven young parishioners, ages 18-35, to generate celebratory events. They are Devin Manuel, chair; Clentrice Charles; Lindsey Charles; Stephanie Roberts; Dominic Andrews; Dorian Durald; and Setayah Daigle.
“They have done a phenomenal job,” Lein said, meeting twice a month to generate event ideas.
“This church has become a mother church for so many people, even if they leave the faith or go to other churches. They were raised here, attended school here, received sacraments of initiation here,” Lein said. “They have a tie with this church. The impact of this church to the people is on a spiritual level; their faith is rooted here.”
Lein said Holy Ghost, which has the largest congregation among African American Catholic churches in the country, has a significant social impact in Opelousas, too, feeding some 120 to 150 people a day, Mondays through Wednesdays, from a food pantry run by volunteers.
“The parish has helped so many people go through financial difficulties in their lives,” he said. “The presence of Holy Ghost speaks volumes to the people of Opelousas.”
Today, the church has 2,470 families and 5,876 parishioners, which includes four white church members.
The Sisters of the Holy Family, founded by free women of color in New Orleans, offered Catholic education to black children as early as 1874. Black Catholics in Opelousas attended St. Landry Catholic Church, within easy view of where Holy Ghost Catholic Church stands today. But, Lein said, black parishioners were seated in a segregated area of the church and were not permitted to join church organizations.
Rt. Rev. Canon A.B. Colliard, St. Landry’s pastor, approached Most Rev. Jules B. Jeanmard, bishop of Lafayette in 1919 about black parishioners’ spiritual needs and wishes, and the decision was made to establish a separate church and parish. The church was served with priests by the Holy Ghost Fathers from 1920 to 1988, and by the Society of the Divine Word order since then. Lein, a member of the latter order, said Sisters of the Holy Family remained at the church until recent years.