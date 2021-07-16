A Lafayette Parish judge on Friday ordered court-appointed mental health experts to determine if Ian Howard is legally competent to stand trial.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett’s appointment of a “sanity commission” halted proceedings against Howard, who fatally shot a Lafayette Police officer and wounded three others in 2017. Garrett said she expects to keep the current trial date of April 25, 2022.
Howard is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to capital murder in the death of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, as well as three counts of attempted murder. The attempted murder counts will be tried first, with a separate murder trial to follow.
As prescribed in state law, the two court-appointed experts now have 30 days to examine and report on Howard’s competency. The experts are likely to testify at a hearing on their report on Sept. 24.
The experts, forensic psychiatrist Jessica Marie Boudreaux and clinical psychologist Sasha Lambert, will examine Howard’s:
- Capacity to understand the proceedings
- Ability to assist in his defense
- Need for inpatient hospitalization in the event he is found incompetent
Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center argued in a motion this week that his schizophrenia renders him unable to understand the proceedings and assist in his defense. They said Howard’s competency could be restored in short order with antipsychotic medication, which he is not receiving while in custody.
“Mr. Howard’s thoughts are quite disorganized and influenced by paranoia, delusional content and auditory hallucinations to a significant extent,” according to the motion.
The motion draws on findings of defense experts who diagnosed Howard with schizophrenia after interviewing him and investigating his medical and social history. The motions also draws on recent experience, including an intense, multi-day evidentiary hearing in May.
Howard’s condition after that hearing underscore the likelihood he will deteriorate under the stress of trial, according to his lawyers.
“With the opportunity to see Mr. Howard under the pressure of even a pre-trial hearing it has become clear that under that stress his illness becomes more intrusive,” the motion states.
Garrett, the judge, will ultimately determine Howard’s competency after the September hearing. If Garrett finds Howard incompetent but likely to be restored within 90 days, she could order that he receive treatment while in jail. If Howard cannot gain competency in that time, he will be committed to the Feliciana Forensic Facility in Jackson until he is able to stand trial.
Almost all proceedings will pause until Garrett’s competency determination, although opposing lawyers may continue sharing discovery.