Moncus Park is taking shape as construction on the first phase continues in anticipation of a Spring 2020 opening.
Aerial video posted on the Moncus Park Facebook page Thursday shows a birds-eye view of features that are becoming recognizable.
Construction on the park began in 2018 and much of the work included things the public will never see, such as water, sewer and electrical lines.
Recognizable in the video of the 100-acre park are a great lawn, two miles of trails, a four-acre lake, a dog park, wetland pond, boardwalk and parking lot with rain garden.
The park also is expected to include a tree house to be built by Pete Nelson of "Treehouse Masters," an Animal Planet TV series, and a 60-foot-tall hill dubbed Prospect Mound.
Elizabeth "E.B." Brooks, Moncus Park executive director, said she expects the first phase to be finished in the Spring and open to the public. The organization in charge of developing the park for the city of Lafayette and raising money to build and maintain it continues its fundraising efforts, she said.
The 100 acres of land off Johnston Street was a equestrian center and farm for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Students, professors and residents mounted a grassroots campaign in 2005 to save the land from being commercially developed. The Save the Horse Farm movement won its fight in 2012 when the City-Parish Council and university came to an agreement. The city bought the property for $5.8 million and gave an eight-acre youth park to the university.
For more information, visit moncuspark.org.