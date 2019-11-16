Five sisters of Mount Carmel were honored in celebration of the anniversary of their religious professions on Saturday with Mass and reception at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette.
The Rev. Father F. Hampton Davis III presided.
Those honored included:
- Sister Frances Therese Meyers celebrated 70 years of religious life.
Meyers was born Ethelyn Mary Meyers to Wilfred Joseph Meyers and Odette Marie Lamoth. She entered the Sisters of Mount Carmel in 1946 and made her first profession in 1949. She attended St. Leo the Great, St. James Major and Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and certification in biology, chemistry, general science, mathematics, English and library science from Loyola University in New Orleans and a master’s in library science with a minor in mathematics from LSU. She did postgraduate work at Loyola in organic chemistry and advanced placement chemistry.
Meyers taught at Mount Carmel schools in Thibodaux, Rayne, Abbeville and New Orleans. She also taught at St. Augustine and St. James Major in New Orleans, E.D. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux and Notre Dame High School in Crowley.
She served as principal in Thibodaux, assistant principal at Mount Carmel Academy and assistant librarian at Xavier Prep. She was elected general councilor in 1977 and appointed secretary general of the congregation in 1979. In 1982, Meyers served the congregation as manager of the Mount Carmel Altar Bread Department, located in the Motherhouse, until 2005, when it closed because of Hurricane Katrina.
She was a member of the Archivists for Congregations of Women Religious and the New Orleans Religious Community Archivists. Meyers also served the congregation as Motherhouse administrator, congregation secretary and assistant to the development director. She retired in 2009 and resides at Lafon Nursing Home in New Orleans.
- Sister Judith Hebert, a native of Abbeville, celebrated 70 years of religious life as a sister of Mount Carmel.
She was born Jeanette Mildred Hebert to Isidore D. Hebert and Judith Landry in Abbeville, the eighth of nine children.
Hebert attended Perry Elementary and Mount Carmel Elementary in Abbeville, and Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans.
She entered religious life in 1946 and professed first vows in 1949. She earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from Loyola University in New Orleans and a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Hebert has ministered as an educator at St. Joseph the Worker in Marrero; Mount Carmel in Thibodaux; and Mount Carmel in Lafayette, where she served as principal from 1968-1978. From 1978-2017 at Mount Carmel Elementary in Abbeville, Hebert was a classroom teacher, religion coordinator and prayer moderator, where she spread the Carmelite charism among the children through Scripture and prayer.
Hebert is currently a Eucharistic minister at East Ridge Assisted Living Center and a member of St. Mary Magdalen Church Choir in Abbeville.
- Sister Valerie Gros celebrated 60 years of religious life.
Born Arline Marie in Thibodaux, Gros is the first of eight children born to Percy John Gros and Eula Mae Chiasson. She entered religious life in 1956 and pronounced first vows in 1959. She attended Mount Carmel Elementary and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in Thibodaux.
Gros received a bachelor’s degree in education from Dominican College in New Orleans and earned her master’s degree in education from San Carlos University in Cebu City, Philippines.
She taught at schools in Abbeville, New Orleans and Rayne as well as Granada Hills, California, and in Dumaguete City and Cauayan City, Negros Occidental, Philippines. For over 20 years, she was an itinerant minister through the Well Community in New Orleans. Gros is retired and resides in Lafon Nursing Home in New Orleans.
- Sister Camille Anne Campbell celebrated 60 years of religious life.
She was born in Jackson, Mississippi, to Charles Stevenson Campbell and Elise Campbell Hughey. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and Latin from St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans and master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame, counseling from the University of Dayton in Ohio and religious studies from Mundelein College/Loyola in Chicago.
Campbell entered religious life in 1956 and pronounced first vows in 1959. She devoted over 60 years to education. She taught at St. Dominic School from 1958 to 1959. Beginning in 1962, she has served as teacher of religion and mathematics at Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans and Vermilion Catholic High School in Abbeville, where she also served as assistant principal and guidance counselor.
From 1980 to 1992, Campbell served as principal of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans. From 1992 to 2014, she served as president and principal.
In 2005, she was responsible for the planning and rebuilding of the school after Hurricane Katrina inundated the school buildings with over 10 feet of liquid waste. Since 2014, upon the appointment of a lay principal, Campbell continues to serve as president.
She received many awards, including Outstanding Catholic Educator in 1998 from the National Catholic Education Association; the AdvancED Excellence in Education Award in 2012; and New Orleans Magazine's Top Female Achiever Award in 2012. In 2006, she was a New Orleans Woman of the Year nominee.
Campbell served in leadership positions for Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and AdvancedED. She also has many professional affiliations, including contractor licensed by Louisiana State Contracting Board for rebuilding the school. She was a member of the Archdiocese of New Orleans' Strategic Planning Commission from 2011 to 2012.
- Sister Libby Dahlstrom celebrates 50 years of vowed religious life as a sister of Mount Carmel.
She was born in New Iberia to Roy Edward Dahlstrom and Marie Carmen Keller. She attended Mount Carmel Elementary and High School in New Iberia and Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education. She earned a master’s in theology from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vermont.
She entered religious life on Sept. 6, 1966, and pronounced first vows on Aug. 5, 1969. She taught at St. Joseph in Thibodaux; St. Michael’s Special School and St. Dominic in New Orleans; and Rayne Catholic Elementary, where she served as teacher, religion coordinator and for one year as assistant principal. She also taught at Mount Carmel Elementary in Abbeville, serving as religion coordinator there.
She was involved in pastoral ministry for one year in Bolivar and Selmer, Tennessee. Since 1998, Dahlstrom has lived in Illinois and served as associate provincial delegate to lay Carmelites for the Carmelite Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary.