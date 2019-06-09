What seemed like an ordinary case of the flu turned into a life-threatening situation for an Acadiana boy.
Nicole Boudreaux took her 11-year-old son, Micah Carranza, to a local walk-in clinic the Thursday before Memorial Day for a fever and sore throat. Micah, who just finished sixth grade at Edgar Martin Middle School, was diagnosed with the flu and strep throat during the May 23 visit.
With rest and an antibiotic, Micah was back to normal by Memorial Day. He even went swimming at a neighbor's pool.
But the next day, May 28, something wasn't right.
Micah complained of stomach pain halfway through the day and threw up in the car. Although he told his mother he felt better afterward, Micah's breathing became labored later that afternoon. Boudreaux gave him a breathing treatment she keeps on hand for her allergies and rushed him to Lafayette General.
"He was almost panting like a dog when we got there," Boudreaux said. "He couldn't take deep breaths and he started having coughing fits to the point where we thought he was going to vomit."
The emergency room staff gave Micah breathing treatments and put him on an IV. Micah's blood oxygen level was dangerously low.
He was soon transported by ambulance to the pediatric intensive care unit at Women's and Children's Hospital. Because Micah was so sick and suffers from high anxiety, he was placed in a medically induced coma.
Micah's family was in disbelief. The 11-year-old boy seemed perfectly healthy just hours earlier.
"His lungs were clear when we took him to the walk-in clinic. He'd had his flu shot this year," Boudreaux said. "I'm still in disbelief, like it's still sinking in that my kid was in a coma and couldn't breathe on his own because of the flu. If your kid thinks something is wrong, take it seriously. If we wouldn't have gone to the hospital when we did, he would have died."
Micah was airlifted to Children's Hospital in New Orleans early the next morning on May 29.
He was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome. The life-threatening condition happens when fluid collects in the lungs and deprives organs of oxygen.
Hospital staff worked to clear Micah's lungs with an oscillator and a ventilator. It wasn't just his lungs that were failing, however. Micah's kidneys were also struggling to function. He received a blood transfusion to ensure his organs were getting oxygenated blood.
The community quickly rallied around Micah and his family.
Two GoFundMe campaigns were started to support the family financially, and a Meal Train campaign was started to feed them. A fundraiser is also planned for Agave's Parc Lafayette location from 5 to 9 p.m. June 19.
"Financially, it has drained all of us in every aspect," Boudreaux said. "Thankfully, both of our marriages are very strong. A lot of couples don't survive all of this, but it's actually making all of us stronger."
Micah's parents are divorced and remarried. Micah has six siblings in their blended family.
Both Boudreaux and Micah's father, Luis Carranza, have had to miss work to be at their son's side in New Orleans. Boudreaux works for a security firm in Broussard, and Carranza is a captain for the Lafayette Fire Department.
After being in a medically induced coma for a week, Micah was finally well enough to wake up on Wednesday.
Micah's sense of humor has returned with his consciousness.
"Mom, when I get out of here, I'm going to be a professional cougher," he told Boudreaux over the weekend.
Micah also asked his mom if she was tired. Of course she's tired, Boudreaux told him.
"I can tell," Micah told her. "I just got out of a coma, and you look worse than me!"
Micah's family is emotionally drained but thankful that Micah is expected to make a full recovery.
Doctors expect to discharge him from the New Orleans hospital in about a week. Micah still has a long road to recovery as his lungs heal and he rebuilds strength.
Although he is still winded when he speaks, Micah felt well enough Sunday to share a message with everyone who's followed his journey to recovery.
"I'm feeling great, and I'm on the edge of being able to walk by myself," Micah said. "Thank you for the support. We love y'all."
Keep up with Micah's road to recovery or support the family by visiting gofundme.com and searching for Marvelous & Mighty Micah - Our Mountain Mover or Moving Mountains for Micah. You can also feed the family by searching for Nicole Boudreaux at mealtrain.com or attend Agave's fundraising event from 5 to 9 p.m. June 19.