Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has named retired Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Glover Sr. the newest chief of the Lafayette Police Department.
The announcement comes one week after a search committee conducted interviews and recommended three finalists to Guillory for consideration. The original pool included 10 candidates; six sat for the police chief exam and were interviewed.
Interim Chief Scott Morgan has run the department since January, after Chief Toby Aguillard resigned with a settlement after pressure from Guillory to leave or be fired.
Glover was nominated for the position by Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber.
Garber said he nominated Glover, along with Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Trouard, because he’s confident he could “handle the rigor of being the head of an agency” because of the maturity of their careers and unique skill sets. He said he felt Glover would also support the best public relationship with the residents of Lafayette and work well with other law enforcement agencies
Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in August 2017 after more than 36 years with the department. In his last position as a commander, he oversaw an area of roughly 180,000 residents and managed teams including the neighborhood policing, detective and crime response units. Other previous duties included jail oversight, 911 dispatch management and recruiting, his application said.
Glover has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grambling State University.