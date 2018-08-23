Two men were cited for alligator violations over the weekend in St. Martin Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
On Sunday, agents near Catahoula saw two trucks parked off Henderson Levee Road. Two men, identified as 26-year-old Jeremy E. Kibble and 31-year-old Daniel D. Norton were nearby, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release. When the two agents approached the men, they saw Kibble go into the woods to allegedly discard something.
Agents went into the woods and found a “freshly cleaned” alligator, the department said. The two men were questioned, and Norton allegedly admitting to shooting the alligator after Kibble caught it. They were both cleaning the alligator as agents arrived, the department said.
Kibble, of Lafayette, and Norton, of New Iberia, were cited for taking an alligator without a license, taking an alligator during a closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife.