Funeral arrangements have been set for Quawan "Bobby" Charles, the 15-year-old whose disappearance and death gained national attention as family members questioned law enforcement response.
The service for Bobby will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West St. Mary Civic Center, 1472 La. 318 in Jeanerette, according to a news release from the Louisiana activist group, Stand Black. The service will be open to the public.
Bobby left a lifelong impact on those he knew, the news release said, and his death has impacted the lives of people around the world.
"We are hurting right now and will continue to hurt," said Celina Charles, his cousin who has served as a family spokesperson. "But, Saturday, we will come together and finally be able to mourn."
The funeral service will include tributes from family members, clergy and advocates that have worked with the family since the teen's disappearance and death. Masks are required for all in attendance.