A vacancy on the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control is drawing more attention than usual since a controversial decision to kill a voting rights book discussion because a majority of board members decided the moderators were too left-leaning.
Seven people applied for the single position on the volunteer library board. The Lafayette Parish Council is expected to fill that vacancy Tuesday.
Normally with board appointments, parish council members will nominate one or two applicants from the list and the five councilmen vote. The person with most votes is appointed.
Library supporters are paying close attention since five recent appointments to the seven-member board voted Jan. 25 to kill a $2,700 Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant. The grant was killed because the discussion moderators, as board member Stephanie Armbruster said, were "extremely, extremely far left leaning" and were "not going to represent the other side," board member Stephanie Armbruster said.
Armbruster protested against the library in 2018 when it scheduled a Drag Queen Storytime event in which men were to dress as women read stories to children.
Board members, in rejecting the grant, said they wanted library director Teresa Elberson to get a conservative moderator to balance the left-leaning professors, but that she ignored their orders. Elberson, who retired days later, said she contacted the discussion leaders to point out the board's concerns and ask that they represent all points of view.
Lafayette library board fires back over rejection of voting rights grant, call for conservative speaker
Some board members said they were trying to keep the book discussion apolitical and were concerned about losing public support from conservative voters for an upcoming property tax renewal.
The library's own programming policy gives "ultimate responsibility for programming" to the library director.
According to the policy, sponsorship of a program "does not constitute an endorsement of the content of the program or the views expressed by the participants. Program topics, speakers, and resources are not excluded from programs because of possible controversy."
The board's decision to reject the LEH grant drew criticism and outrage from the NAACP, state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette, the Lafayette League of Women Voters, the American Library Association and, on Friday, Voice of the Experienced Lafayette, which wrote in a news release, "When democratic institutions decide not to share facts because of fear — or worse, disagreement with the facts — we must question the institution itself."
The library board applicants include:
- André Breaux of Lafayette, vice president of policy initiatives and governmental affairs with One Acadiana, who has a bachelor's degree from Loyola University in New Orleans and a master's degree from the University of Arkansas and served on the South Louisiana Community College Foundation Board.
- Frank Del Favero of Lafayette, a professor in the Department of Educational Foundations and Leadership at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who has worked at UL since 2005. He served as principal and assistant principal at several schools in New York.
- Robert Judge of Lafayette, founder, president and CEO of R.L. Judge and Associates, a risk management firm. He previously taught at Lafayette High and was a coach at several local schools and has a bachelor's degree in secondary science education from ULL.
- Christie Maloyed of Lafayette, an associate professor in the political science department at ULL who has been with the university since 2015. She has been involved with the Lafayette League of Women Voters, Leadership Lafayette and the 705.
- Shelly Maturin II, a workers compensation and personal injury attorney in Lafayette and a former district judge candidate. He did not submit a resumé, just a two-sentence note saying he would like to be considered for the position.
- Jeremy Monts of Youngsville, an information technology professional with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mississippi University for Women. He has worked in IT in Mississippi and Louisiana since 1999.
- Clay Weill of Lafayette has spent more than 20 years at institutions of higher learning, in teaching and administration, including at ULL, LSU and South Louisiana Community College. He currently teaches at LSU.
The Parish Council meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.