It's almost time to sample some of Lafayette's tastiest cuisine while watching Louisiana chefs compete to be seafood royalty.
Lafayette Travel is once again hosting the Taste of EatLafayette event in conjunction with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board's Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.
"How exciting is that?" said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory during a Wednesday press conference. "Lafayette is the fun capital of the world, so it makes sense to come here to Lafayette to host the cook-off. We're known for our rich heritage. We're known for our deep-rooted culture and, of course, our incredible cuisine."
The events will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Twelve chefs from across the state, including two based in Acadiana, will compete for the title of king or queen of Louisiana seafood during the 15th annual event. The winner will compete in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off later this year.
The cook-off has been in Lafayette since 2017. Previous events were in New Orleans.
While the chefs compete, people can sample food and drinks from about 30 locally owned restaurants during the annual tasting event that officially kicks off EatLafayette's summer dining campaign.
Tickets to the event cost $25 and can be purchased online at eatlafayette.com/events or at the Cajundome box office.
"Based on the events that we've hosted so far this year — all the festivals and events — we expect it's going to be a record-breaking crowd in attendance," said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel.
The annual EatLafayette campaign encourages people to support locally owned restaurants during the slower summer months through discounts, events and giveaways.
What started 18 years ago as a two-week event with 18 restaurants has grown into a three-month campaign with more than 100 restaurants.
"You don't get better than Lafayette, Acadiana, the culture here, the food, Cajun cuisine — Can you get any better? So loosen up the bathing suits for the summer. Come eat Lafayette," said Lori Hurst, co-owner of Poor Boy's Riverside Inn and chairperson of EatLafayette.
"You've got people that have been here for 90 years now, and you've got people just starting off. You've got great chefs; the mom-and-pops make Lafayette."
Chefs competing to become the 2022 king or queen of Louisiana seafood include:
- Ryan Cashio, Cajun House & Catering of Laplace (first-time competitor)
- Amanda Cusey, The Villa Harlequin of Lake Charles (first-time competitor)
- Russell Davis, Eliza Restaurant & Bar and JED’S Local Louisiana Po’boys of Baton Rouge (first-time competitor)
- David Dickensauge, Tsunami of Baton Rouge (competed in 2014, 2015)
- Ben Fidelak, Mariner’s Restaurant of Natchitoches (competed in 2017, 2020)
- Ryan Gaudet, Spahr’s Seafood of Des Allemands (competed in 2015, 2016)
- Kyle Hudson, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine of Baton Rouge (first-time competitor)
- Karlos Knott, Bayou Teche Brewing & Cajun Saucer of Arnaudville (first-time competitor)
- Brett Monteleone, Junior’s on Harrison of New Orleans (first-time competitor)
- Amy Sins, Langlois of New Orleans (competed in 2016, 2019, 2020)
- Joshua Spell, Fezzo’s Seafood Steakhouse & Oyster Bar; Crowley (first-time competitor)
- Grant Wallace, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse of New Orleans (first-time competitor)
To be eligible to compete, a chef must be the executive chef of a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a partner of both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood cook-Offs.
Confirmed judges for the 2022 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include Chef Edgar “Dooky” Chase IV, a rising star in the restaurant industry and owner of Dook's Place in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans, and Celeste Chachere, the great-granddaughter of Tony Chachere who serves as marketing director for Tony Chachere's Creole Foods.
“With so many chefs in Louisiana to choose from, it was hard to narrow it down to just 12 competitors. There is no doubt judging dishes this year will be more difficult than ever before,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a prepared statement. “In Louisiana, good food is just part of what connects us to our diverse heritage and seafood is a big part of that. From recipes passed down through generations to the culinary creations of our state’s chefs, seafood has developed a culinary identity for Louisiana unlike any other state. That’s the main reason for events like the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. It’s a chance to celebrate the great contribution of our chefs, and our hard working seafood industry, make in Louisiana that truly Feed Your Soul.”
In addition to earning the title of king or queen of Louisiana seafood, the winner will represent the state at a variety of events, including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and held Aug. 6 in New Orleans during the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase.