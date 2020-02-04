Lafayette’s city and parish councils on Tuesday jointly approved property tax breaks for two commercial renovation projects already in progress.
The approval means the University Place housing complex and the former Park Place Surgery Center could be among the first properties to benefit from the state’s Restoration Tax Abatement program and the federal Opportunity Zone designation at the same time.
Both properties were acquired by new owners last spring, prior to passage of new law expanding the abatement program to Opportunity Zones. The state’s Board of Commerce and Industry must give its blessing to finalize the abatements.
The abatement program freezes property taxes at prerenovation levels for a minimum of five years. That would mean savings of about $565,000 on a $7.5 million upgrade to University Place, and $676,000 on a $5 million project at the former Park Place, according to developers’ applications.
Opportunity zones are low-income census tracts, as federally defined by poverty rates or family median incomes. Investors who steer capital gains into development projects within opportunity zones are eligible for tax deferments on those earnings.
Renovations to University Place and the former surgery center are already underway. Alpha Capital Partners, which specializes in student and multifamily housing developments, plans a “total renovation of the interior and exterior,” including environmental remediation, electrical updates, new flooring and amenities and new exterior features, according to its application.
A consultant for the project, Trevor Ramey, who attended at the meeting Tuesday, said in a brief interview the project would proceed with or without the property tax breaks. But their passage allowed for the greater scope envisioned by the developer, he said.
“Those incentives help to increase the scope of the project, and what could be possible in terms of what sort of improvements and the level of the renovation,” Ramey said.
He did not know offhand how the abatement savings would be applied.
Physicians David Allie and Raghotham Patlola plan to build four new medical offices in former surgery center, which is now called the Allie-Patlola Medical Center. No one representing that project was at the meeting Tuesday.