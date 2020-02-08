Lori Britt visits Lake Martin once or twice a month to kayak, fish and photograph birds in their natural habitat.

She kayaked there Monday with friends visiting from Canada. They stopped in Breaux Bridge for a beer afterward.

"They just couldn't believe how gorgeous the trees were, that they got to see wildlife like alligators and blue herons," Britt said. "This is a place tourists want to go, and it brings business to the places around it."

That might soon change.

The public boat launch at Lake Martin will be closing at the end of the month, and there is currently no timeline or plan for its reopening.

It's impacting hunters and fishers, swamp tour operators and even the state employees who maintain the lake. And, of course, it's a concern for the thousands of locals and tourists who visit Lake Martin each year.

"This is sad," Britt said when she learned the news. "It seems unfair. It's a public lake."

'It's only getting worse'

The public boat launch at Lake Martin will remain open until March 1.

A group of private landowners announced last week their intention of closing the boat launch on their property.

The two-lane boat launch is in dire need of repairs. Several planks are missing from the piers alongside it, and plywood boards cover particularly unstable areas.

"This is something we have to do strictly from a liability standpoint," said Rickie Garritt, who inherited a portion of the property where the boat launch is located. "The public can thank the Chauffe and Hebert families for letting them use the boat launch for many years, but we're stuck with all the liabilities, and it's only getting worse. We're tired of it."

Neither the parish nor the state has a current lease agreement with the property owners, and neither is actively maintaining the boat launch. They're keeping mostly quiet about the situation because of the same ongoing litigation that has landowners feeling vulnerable.

A swamp tour business operating on the shore of Lake Martin is at the center of the lawsuit with St. Martin Parish. Bryan Champagne's operation violates a parish zoning ordinance that activists say protects wildlife and public access to the lake.

But in an April 2019 decision, a district judge ruled in favor of Champagne's business because he had obtained the necessary permits through the parish and made substantial investments into the business.

The parish appealed the ruling, and state appeals court judges are expected to publish their decision within a week or two.

The swamp tour case does not directly affect the boat launch, but it has made many landowners concerned that they might be sued. Meanwhile, public access to Lake Martin is becoming more problematic, and the wildlife that depends on the once pristine habitat is also vulnerable.

St. Martin Parish has discontinued road and grass maintenance along the lake's levee.

Private landowners have roped off land along the shore and put up signage to discourage people from using their land to access the lake.

The Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is currently investigating the cause of death for three alligators discovered Jan. 22 at the lake.

"We don't want to see the lake being ruined," said Clifford Hebert, who also owns a portion of the property where the boat launch is located. "But at the same time, we need to be protected."

A public boat launch on private land

Lake Martin is a state body of water meant for public use.

The problem is all of the land — even the land covered by water — at the lake's borders is privately owned.

That's because Lake Martin was created through 1950 legislation that expanded an existing body of water known as Lake LaPointe onto private properties that once surrounded the smaller lake.

Properties that were once only occasionally flooded by the 200-acre Lake LaPointe became the water bottom of the new 800-acre Lake Martin, which is contained by a 5-mile levee.

The public could access Lake Martin through any private property on the water side of the levee because of servitude agreements that granted the state and public access to the privately owned land for upkeep purposes and recreational use.

A public boat launch was constructed in the early 1960s on private property through a 25-year lease agreement between a game and fish commission and a landowner. The agreement allowed for a one-time, 25-year lease renewal.

But in 1982, several game and fish commissions, including the St. Martin-Lafayette Game and Fish Commission over Lake Martin, were abolished and their responsibilities were transferred to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

It is unclear if that action changed the servitude rights on the private property at Lake Martin.

Even so, things mostly stayed the same for about 30 years after the commission was abolished. The state maintained the lake, the parish maintained the property at its borders and public could easily access the water body.

Things changed when Champagne's business opened on the water side of the levee, and the controversy escalated when the business won the lawsuit over the parish.

The boat launch was constructed and maintained with taxpayer dollars, but it's fallen into disrepair because there is no longer an active lease.

"Obviously public money cannot be used to enhance private property or repair private property unless there is some public interest, such as a long-term lease," said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. "Parish government would be more than happy to do whatever we could to ensure and encourage public use of this natural preserve and natural wildlife area out there. That is why we have pursued this litigation, so we can have a clear understanding of what the rights of the St. Martin Parish government are regarding this property at Lake Martin."

State appeals court judges heard arguments Jan. 7 on the district judge's ruling in favor of Champagne's swamp tour business that continues to operate at Lake Martin, even though it violates a parish zoning ordinance.

The appeals court is expected to render an opinion within a few weeks.

It could provide clarity on the rights of property owners and governing authorities at Lake Martin, but the case could also continue on to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

In the meantime, local property owners remain at odds with the parish and state.

Property owners said they've repeatedly asked local and state governing authorities to determine would be liable for accidents or injuries on the property in question, but they've been unable to get answers.

Although the landowners said the boat launch is closing for repairs, they haven't secured funding or made plans to repair it.

"It's just bad, and it's only going to get worse," Hebert said. "Something needs to be done, and we're hoping it'll be done when we take action."

'We have to have an access point'

The boat launch closure won't just impact recreational boaters and swamp tour operators that use the lake.

It could also impact the state biologists who use the boat launch to access Lake Martin for upkeep, enforcement and stocking purposes.

"We have to have our own access point, and historically, we've done that at the existing boat ramp," said Patrick Banks, who oversees the office of fisheries for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries. "We may have to contact the land owner to get access at some point."

Lake Martin will be difficult to access for the foreseeable future.

There is a small, makeshift kayak launch on property owned by a private nonprofit called The Nature Conservancy that people can use.

The area can only be accessed by foot since it is about 1/4 mile beyond Rookery Road, and parking in the area is limited.

Britt said it would be difficult to drag her 75-pound kayak down the trail where the natural boat launch is located, and she would be worried about snakes that may be hiding in the overgrown landscape.

"I was so looking forward to the spring at Lake Martin," Britt said. "The birds come back. They have an area on the south end where the birds breed. They rope it off, but you can still watch them. And now, we won't be able to access that at all."

She wondered if the property owners and government could find a temporary solution while the court case drags on.

"Maybe a sign saying 'Use at your own risk'?" Britt said. "Maybe something in writing to protect the landowners? I don't know the answer, and I guess no one else does either or it would have already been solved."