The Comeaux student-athlete who was shot in an armed robbery over the weekend remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Matthew Carter, 17, continues to fight for his life at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center as tributes continue to pour in for the teen and his family.
"Nothing's really changed," said his sister, Nichole, Monday afternoon at the hospital. "We're limiting Matthew's visitors to family only right now. Just don't stop praying."
Matthew Carter, a senior at Comeaux High who plays football and soccer for the school, has been in critical condition since the armed robbery, which was reported to police at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lafayette police discovered the teen, who was seated inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at a residential area off of Kaliste Saloom Road.
Two juveniles, 13- and 14-year-old boys, were arrested on counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They have not been identified by law enforcement.
Students did not attend school Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but they paid tribute to Matthew Carter upon returning Tuesday.
They used blue and red spray paint to decorate his Comeaux parking space with his name, jersey numbers — 31 for football and 11 for soccer — and a heart. Flowers and other mementos, including a toy Camaro, decorated the spot instead of the full-sized version of the car that would ordinarily be parked there.
Nichole visited the parking spot Monday afternoon.
"We're so thankful for the outpouring of support," she said. "It's just absolutely amazing. We've just got to take some time, take it slow, and that's kind of the latest."
The night before, she led a group of her brother's friends, classmates, fellow athletes and even teachers during a prayer vigil outside of the hospital. Her parents watched the gathering from a third-floor window of the hospital.
The vigil opened with the crowd forming hearts with their hands for Matthew's parents. It closed with the group stretching their arms out toward the window as they prayed for a miracle.
In between, they prayed the Rosary and took turns sharing stories about the teen.
"The warmth that came out of that group and the love — You could feel it flowing between that window and us," Nichole Carter said. "It was so there. We all had chills."
'Well-rounded' Louisiana teen injured in armed robbery; community gathers at hospital window to pray
Nichole said she and her two other brothers, Daniel and Christopher, sat outside of the hospital after the vigil to reflect on what had just taken place.
"We all kind of sat out there, and we were like, 'Matt has no idea,'" she said. "He always talked about changing the world, and he wanted to do better. Everybody could be better. Good vibes. And all of that stuff. He just never realized how much he truly did change the world."
The Broussard location of Pizza Artista shared a video post on Facebook Monday night about Matthew Carter, who has worked at the restaurant since he turned 16. The teen is described as taking pride in and showing dedication to his job as well as his schoolwork, sports, family and friends.
"Many of our regular guests have missed having him around lately," the restaurant's post said. "Matt's smile and cheerful personality (have) made him a pleasure to be around."
People continued to donate blood Tuesday in Matthew Carter's name at the Lourdes blood donor center at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 360. Car enthusiasts also gathered Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center near the hospital for a meet up in his honor.
A candlelight prayer vigil for Matthew Carter is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Comeaux's football stadium at 100 W. Bluebird Drive.
His siblings said they plan to attend, wearing red, white and navy in support of their alma mater. They encouraged their fellow Spartans and others in the community to "storm the stadium."
"If this had happened to anybody else, Matt would have been there yelling 'Thirty-one strong' right there with us," Nichole said. "He's that kind of guy. He's always cheering everybody on, so to have everybody cheering him on like this — to see he's got a crew — we're speechless."