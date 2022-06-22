After three and a half years of selling meat pies to nursing homes, jails and businesses, DREAMS Xpress truck is taking its pies to the public.
At 11 a.m. June 16, people lined up for meat pies at the grand opening near Burger Tyme on Johnston Street. With unique flavors such as chicken alfredo and pulled pork, they sold out within the first hour.
DREAMS is a non-profit organization that helps people with special needs. Donielle Watkins and Brian Watkins started the nonprofit in 2008 doing baseball games for their son and other kids like him. Now they have 15 different activities.
In addition they offer jobs via the food truck, from making the pies to selling the pies. In the future, they hope to have more jobs for people with disabilities.
“We trained them from day one,” Donielle Watkins said. “We figured out what they could do based on their ability and, and had them do that. Whatever they could do we use that ability and have them make them successful.”
As people ordered and received their pie, Logan Watkins, 24, offered them a drink. A contrast from his usual role working in the truck or making meat pies. He enjoys working on the truck because he gets to talk to people.
Lex Goulas, 22, another employee, was looking for a job after high school and started working at DREAMS in September 2018. He currently works every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Because DREAMS has done so much for me, it's been an opportunity for me, and I loved it ever since then,” Goulas said.
Alexis “Lexi” Hargroder, 21, works Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings; she started working a few months ago. She was outside encouraging people to support the business holding signs before she had to go in and work in the truck.
Before the grand opening, Donielle Watkins hoped they would sell 120-150 pies. The truck offered a deal for two pies and chips for $10. One person walked away with four boxes.
“It was awesome! Yes we had to turn around and make more after the first! The Lafayette community [is] so supportive! I am exhausted though!”
The truck, located on 3302 Johnston St., will be selling meat pies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will vary which days of the week.
“Come out, have a good time talking to our employees and have some great food,” Donielle Watkins said.