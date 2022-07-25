Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has checked himself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility for treatment for a possible alcohol addiction and untreated post-traumatic stress disorder
Guillory, who served in the military in Iraq and has been mayor-president since January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic, released a statement Monday saying he voluntarily entered a facility this weekend for 21 days.
In the statement, Guillory said "special arrangements have been made allowing me to remain available and in daily communication with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters."
The Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter states that when the mayor-president is "absent from and unavailable to Lafayette Parish for more than 48 hours," the powers and duties of the mayor-president are to be exercised by a member of the city or parish council who is appointed jointly by the chairpersons of both councils.
Guillory enlisted in the Army National Guard on June 10, 2001, just after graduating high school and before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He graduated in marketing/business from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2004, the same year he became an officer. The next year, he was deployed to Iraq with the local 256th Brigade, returning in September, weeks after hurricanes Katrina and Rita ravaged Louisiana. He left active duty in 2009 as a first lieutenant.
"Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job," he wrote.
"In my life, I have handled the most stressful situations imaginable and come out the other side successfully. I have dealt with the stress of looking evil square in the eye and confronting it. I have seen things that people are not meant to see.
"Over time, those stresses build up. And being a person who has always been the one who takes care of problems, I never asked for help.
"Instead, I found myself relying on alcohol to ease those pains. Understand that I have never had a drink before or during working hours. But," he said, "in recent months I have noticed my growing dependency as soon as the day is over. And while that dependency has not had a direct impact on my duties as Mayor-President, it has begun to negatively impact my interpersonal relationships, especially my family, which is more important than everything else."
Guillory, who was elected in 2019 and took office in January 2020, said he will not take a leave of absence from his job as mayor of the city and president of Lafayette Parish.
"Because of my elected position, special arrangements have been made allowing me to remain available and in daily communication with Lafayette City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters. I have complete faith in my executive team to provide the same level of service, leadership, and operational readiness during this brief period," he wrote.
"After the 21-day treatment, without question or hesitation," he added, "I will be returning, stronger than ever."