Three Lafayette City Council members voted Tuesday to levy and collect additional sales and hotel taxes in five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette despite plans by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to abolish the districts.

Just hours before public hearings Tuesday on the proposed taxes, Guillory's office issued a news release announcing his plans to introduce an ordinance March 3 at a joint City Council and Parish Council meeting asking the councils to repeal the five EDDs created by the previous City-Parish Council in December.

Even though the news release states, "Guillory plans to introduce the ordinance at the Joint Council meeting on March 3," the mayor-president cannot introduce an ordinance. He can request the ordinance be placed on the council meeting agenda. But a council member must move to introduce the ordinance and another must second it for it to advance for discussion and a vote.

Also, only the City Council should be allowed to vote on abolishing the districts, which are all located in the city of Lafayette, Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott told The Acadiana Advocate on Tuesday. The Parish Council should not vote on the matter since the EDDs only involve the city of Lafayette.

City Council Chairman Pat Lewis, who served on the previous City-Parish Council, which created the districts, agreed that only the City Council should determine the fate of the districts.

At least three members of the City Council would have to support Guillory's proposal to abolish the EDDs. Given the consistent 3-1 vote on the five taxes Tuesday, it seems unlikely the City Council will back his proposal.

Four City Council members, serving as the boards of the five economic development districts, heard public comment Tuesday evening before voting 3-1 to levy and collect the taxes without going to voters for approval as is normally required to impose a new tax. The districts were drawn to exclude any voters and avoid an election on the taxes.

Councilman and EDD board member Andy Naquin, who voted against taxes in all five EDDs, argued the parish home rule charter requires a council ordinance and vote of the people on new taxes.

"No matter what, when you look at this levy, it’s not constitutionally correct," Naquin said. "It’s not done by the book. It’s done subversively. It’s done under cloak of darkness. It‘s done without input from the people that are going to pay."

Attorney Charles Landry, who drafted the EDDs for the city, said state legislation, not the parish home rule charter, govern the creation of economic development districts, so there is no requirement for a vote. Hundreds of EDDs are in place in Louisiana, he added, and the state Supreme Court upheld their use in the cases of Bass Pro and Cabela's.

As many as five public meetings were held about the EDDs in which public input was allowed, EDD board and city council members Nanette Cook and Glenn Lazard said.

Opponents argued the districts and taxes may be legal, but are wrong.

"The law doesn’t say this is the right thing to do. It gives you the power to decide if this is the right thing to do," Jeremiah Supple, who owns Gordon Square in downtown Lafayette and is among six citizens with a pending lawsuit to kill the EDDs, said. "This circumvents the law. Technically, it's probably legal. But is it in the spirit of creating trust in the community?"

Michael Lunsford of Citizens for a New Louisiana, an conservative anti-tax group that keeps its donors secret, presented the board members with a binder of research he said refutes claims that EDDS are economically good for a community and other arguments against the EDDs.

Miles Matt, chairman of the Downtown Development Authority board, said for years the city has not invested in infrastructure downtown. For growth to continue downtown, sewer system improvements are needed, which the city can't afford. The EDD and additional tax revenue will give downtown the ability to make that improvement, he said.

"If I come to the city now with a project, I can't connect to the sewer," said Greg Walls, a downtown developer and retail business owner.

Brandon Shelvin, a former City-Parish Councilman, spoke in favor of the Northway EDD near Northgate Mall. The EDD, he said, allows stakeholders and people living in the area to help rebuild it. it's allowing the area “to have a fair shot, a fair chance” at growing its economic footprint and create jobs.

Board members Cook, Lazard and Pat Lewis voted in favor of the taxes with Naquin voting against the taxes. Liz Hebert was absent.

The districts consist of downtown, part of University Avenue, the former Trappey's facility off Evangeline Thruway on the Vermilion River, around Northgate Mall and around Holy Rosary Institute.

A 2% hotel occupancy tax will be collected in all five districts. An additional 1% sales tax will be collected in all of the districts except the Trappey district, where a 2% sales tax will be collected.