Moncus Park won't be opening any time soon.
Work has been underway for about two years to transform the former university horse farm into an urban green space on Johnston Street.
The expected opening for the first phase of the project has been pushed back multiple times.
Last year, the park's expected 2019 opening was pushed back to spring of 2020.
Now, the first phase of the park has a more vague completion date of "2020 or 2021," according to a Wednesday statement from Moncus Park.
The private nonprofit's board of directors decided to push back the park's grand opening so more features can be designed and constructed. Among those features are a playground, a tree house, an amphitheater and an interactive water fountain.
"After many discussions within the community and with our benefactors, the board of directors felt as though adding additional features as soon as possible will make Moncus Park’s grand opening even more grand," said Lenny Lemoine, chairman of the board, in the prepared statement. "Having these important play and entertainment spaces in place will make it an even more exciting destination for our region."
The first phase of construction at the long-awaited green space along Johnston Street hasn't been glamorous.
It's involved more than $1 million worth of infrastructure work to provide not just sewer, water and power to the property, but also ponds, landscaping, walking paths and parking lots.
Although construction has only been actively underway for about two years, the community conversation about the property has been happening for more than a decade.
Moncus Park was born out of a community effort to save the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Equestrian Center from being commercially developed. The 2005 movement to "Save the horse farm" culminated in 2012 when the city-parish council voted to purchase the property from the university.
More than 7,000 people contributed to the park's vision during public workshops in 2013 and 2014. Their ideas evolved into the park's master plan, which the Lafayette City-Parish Council adopted in 2014.
Fundraising began to design and construct the park, which is named for donor James Devin Moncus.
"We are so grateful for the incredible generosity from our donors that allows us to bring these additional areas of the Park to life," said Elizabeth "EB" Brooks, Moncus Park’s executive director, in the statement. "We know the community is eager to see what we have been building, and we’re excited to celebrate an even more complete park when we get these pieces in place!"