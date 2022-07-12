The Lafayette Strong Pavilion on Camellia Boulevard is coming down.
Lafayette Consolidated Government announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the pavilion, dedicated in 2016 near St. Barnabas Church, is no longer structurally sound and will be removed Wednesday, July 13, by workers with the traffic, roads and bridges department.
The structure was built by students with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette School of Architecture and Design funded by a Canadian grant, the Acadiana Center for the Arts, the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and a grant from the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority.
Four universities were awarded grants to build similar gridshell pavilions in their cities, including Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, where many Acadian ancestors once lived.
Originally called the Camellia Art Park Gridshell Pavillion the structure was renamed the Lafayette Strong Pavilion to commemorate the community uniting in strength in the wake of a July 2015 shooting at the Grand Theater in Lafayette where two young women were killed and others injured.
The oval-shaped wooden structure that provides shade for those walking or running along Camellia Boulevard measures 30 feet by 40 feet and stands about 14 feet tall.
Geoff Gjertson, UL Lafayette architecture professor who spearheaded the project, said in a news release that the pavilion was always intended to have a limited lifespan because of the vulnerability of wood in South Louisiana's climate. The pavilion was further damaged by storms in recent years, necessitating its removal, he said in the news release.