An employee of the Arc of Acadiana fraudulently misappropriated $76,000 in revenue from one of the nonprofit disability services organization’s resale stores, an audit found.
The New Iberia-based organization operates seven clothing resale stores throughout the Acadiana region as part of its employment services program, according to its website. The audit report released Monday did not identify the store location of the misappropriation, which unfolded over 23 months ending in November.
While auditors said a single person was responsible, they also said the scheme was the “result of a lack of adequate internal controls to prevent and detect fraud over retail store cash receipts.”
In an unsigned response within the audit report, Arc of Acadiana’s management said it had “relied on the assumption” that proper policies and procedures were in place because two employees separately handled different accounting duties: One employee added sales receipts and prepared a deposit slip while another deposited the funds.
Through its own investigation, management discovered that the second employee had taken cash from the collections, created new deposit slips and falsified accounting records, according to its response. The response did not address what disciplinary action it had taken against the employee or whether the employee had been reported to law enforcement.
A call to the organization was not immediately returned Monday.
Management said it had “immediately implemented more stringent policies and procedures,” including retention of carbon copy deposit slips and bank receipts, among other measures. Additionally, accounting for the resale shops would be transferred from program directors to the organization’s central office, where it would be “more closely monitored” by the accounting manager.
Sales revenue accounts for a fraction of Arc of Acadiana’s annual revenue, which amounted to $26.6 million last year, according to the audit report. Medicaid supplied nearly all of that, with less than $1 million coming from retail sales.