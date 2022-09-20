The "both sides to voting rights" argument used by the Lafayette Parish public library board of control in January 2021 to reject a grant supporting a book discussion reared its head again Tuesday as the library sought a similar grant.
The Lafayette Parish Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the library system to apply for a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant supporting a "Who Gets to Vote?" series.
But some council members and Library Board of Control President Robert Judge suggested that, when it comes to discussing modern voting rights issues such as felons being able to vote, there's more than one side. The discussions, they said, should be neutral.
Judge said Library Director Danny Gillane worked with board member David Pitre to line up moderators for the discussion if the grant is approved "to present this in a way that I think is the desire of the board."
That desire, Judge said, is "that the library board become a neutral playing field" and the discussion not take one side or the other on the voting rights issue.
Counciilman Josh Carlson said he agrees there's only one side when speaking of historic voting rights issues. Black residents and women did not have the right to vote and that's a tragic part of history that needs to be discussed, he said.
But another component of the grant is a discussion of current voting rights, Carlson said, and it's appropriate to have multiple viewpoints "so we can present a neutral platform."
Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin countered that the history of voting "was strictly bad for us." He said Black residents in Opelousas were murdered for trying to vote.
"We need to know the history so we do not repeat ourselves," Rubin said.
Regarding discussions on modern-day voting rights, he said, in some places officials are closing voting places and taking other measures to suppress the vote.
"We can't have that. We need to educate everybody," Rubin said. "We have modern-day voter suppression going on. It's important that we have this grant and hopefully it will be done the proper way."