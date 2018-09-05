Lafayette fire officials hope a new property tax for fire protection in unincorporated areas will ease financial pressure on municipal and volunteer fire departments throughout the parish.

Voters in unincorporated Lafayette Parish are set to vote on the 10-mill tax after the City-Parish Council's 7-2 vote on Tuesday to place the proposal on the on the Dec. 8 ballot.

Councilman William Theriot and Councilman Jared Bellard voted against bringing the tax to voters.

The 10-mill tax would generate about $4 million a year for personnel, equipment and other expenses for seven volunteer fire departments.

More money for fire coverage in the unincorporated areas would ease pressure on municipal fire departments in Lafayette and Scott, which contract with the parish to assist the volunteer fire departments.

The municipal departments have had to come up with out of pocket money to assist the volunteers because there's not enough money in the parish general fund to fully reimburse them.

For example, the parish in previous years has reimbursed the Lafayette city fire department $35,000 annually for the use of a truck but this year has spread most of that money to the volunteer departments, Fire Director Robert Benoit said after Tuesday night's meeting. Yet overall funding to the volunteer departments was still cut 25 percent, according to city-parish budget documents.

Fire protection in the unincorporated areas of the parish, home to about 70,000 people, already has a subpar rating by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana. City-parish officials say the rating will almost certainly deteriorate if nothing changes, resulting in higher home insurance premiums.

The rating had dropped in the last three insurance association reviews, which happen every five years. The next one for unincorporated Lafayette Parish is scheduled for December. The last one, in 2013, resulted in a borderline score that almost dropped unincorporated fire protection from 5 to a 6 on a 10-point scale. A rating of 1 is the highest possible on the scale.

The only reason the rating didn’t drop five years ago is because the “working relationship” between parish officials and insurance association, and “them trusting us” to make improvements, Benoit told council members.

“Here you are five years later and you haven’t done anything,” he said.