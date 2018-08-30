Whiskey River Landing's owners have canceled their “final official Sunday Funday,” citing anticipation of a “monstrous crowd.”
Plan to shut down the legendary live music venue on the Henderson levee prompted an “overwhelming response” this week, the owners said in a news release.
The owners still plan to throw a “Whiskey River Final Farewell” bash, but those plans are still in the making. They are requesting that members of the public refrain from inquiring about the plans via social media.
The full text of their Facebook post about canceling the event that had been scheduled for this Sunday follows:
After much consideration we have decided to CANCEL Sunday's scheduled Labor Day Celebration and final official Sunday Funday.
With such an overwhelming response to our announcement, we have been made aware of the monstrous crowd that has now made plans of attending. Because of this, we fear that we will not be able to provide the usual "Whiskey River atmosphere" that we have been known for all of these years. In addition, we are aware that many of these attendees could possibly create more chaos than we are accustomed to, and for that reason as well have decided to cancel for this Sunday, September 2, 2018.
We are, however, still looking forward to our "Whiskey River Final Farewell" event in the next few weeks. Please be advised that this event still needs more planning for, so in the meantime we ask again that you respect our time needed to do so.
PLEASE refrain from bombarding our staff any more than you all have already. Messages sent to Whiskey River (via social media, email, etc.) regarding future business decisions will not be answered any time soon. We would like to also remind you (once again) that we are still attempting to process the recent loss of our leaders ("Mama" & Terry), and that this decision is affecting us ALL to different degrees. Please allow us to focus our minds on our multiple tasks at hand.
We appreciate the tremendous amount of love and support shown for us since yesterday's announcement and want to say THANK YOU! Please also continue to keep us all in your prayers.
Much levee love to each and every one of you again...bigger than the Basin bebs!
your entire Whiskey River family