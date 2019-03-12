Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration will seek redevelopment proposals for the Buchanan Street parking garage and adjoining surface lots. The garage closed last year because of safety concerns.
A “request for proposals” solicitation is set for release on Wednesday, with responses due June 14th.
The administration is encouraging a range of residential and commercial proposals, while requiring provision of 265 parking spaces that the city-parish would control. Proposals are not bound by any height restriction.
Developers will also be required to restore and relocate the Robert Dafford mural, either on site or elsewhere in Lafayette Parish.
The administration is also seeking a “lucrative financial return” to the city-parish, according to a brief prepared for the City-Parish Council meeting on Tuesday.