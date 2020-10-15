Artists, speakers and performers will come together Saturday to celebrate the life of one of their greatest advocates, Cheryl Castille, who died unexpectedly Sept. 20 at the age of 61.
Saturday's event, which is called Tip of the Hat, will take place inside of the Acadiana Center for the Arts with overflow seating available outside. It will also be streamed live for those who want to take part virtually.
"It really came together because so many people in Cheryl's life wanted to do something to honor her," said Kate Durio, one of the event organizers. "We all have something different to offer, and we knew it needed to be COVID-friendly."
Castille, who most recently served as director of the Louisiana Division of the Arts, had been undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer but was well enough to continue working until she died last month.
The news came as a shock to those who worked closely with her.
"We knew that she was sick," said Kristin Sanders, Castille's supervisor at the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, in a September interview. "But we all knew, Cheryl included, that there was a treatment plan."
The state arts council teamed up with the Acadiana arts council to put on Saturday's event, which will include a few elements.
Speakers and performers will pay tribute to Castille starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Among those are Castille's husband, niece and brother.
"It's something really special," Durio said. "To have these people play songs and speak about Cheryl. That was a big part of it, making sure the family could be there too."
Castille, who lived in the St. Landry Parish community of Prairie Laurent, was a Wisconsin native who fell in love with Cajun musician Blake Castille and Louisiana's vibrant culture and arts community.
Although she spent much of her career working in the arts, Castille wasn't an artist by trade but a recreational therapist.
"I would say that her art was just dealing with people," said Herman Fuselier, the event's emcee, in a September interview. "She was just so good at it. We've lost such a key person."
Community video messages and remembrances will be played at the event and posted online afterward. Organizations that have worked with Castille will also display pop-up banners representing their collaborations at the celebration.
Afterward, there will be an in-person and virtual toast to Castille.
"I feel like her accomplishments aren't even about her," said Sam Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, in a September interview. "I think it's very telling that the greatest things Cheryl has done all live in other people's accomplishments and successes. So much of what she has done has been planting seeds in other people — seeds of imagination and drive — and I don't think there's a greater accomplishment you could have."
Oliver and those who worked closely with Castille say Saturday's event is the first step to ensuring Castille's legacy lives on.
A community mosaic project is also underway to decorate the Baton Rouge office where Castille worked. With help from the state office and her family, a fund is being established in Castille's name to create a memorial project in her home community of Acadiana. More details will be announced soon.
Saturday's celebration of life is free, but those who wish to attend in person should register because space is limited due to coronavirus restrictions. Learn more at fb.me/e/2ReNt2t9e.